Prior to the start of this season, the Miami Heat awarded Nikola Jovic a four-year, $62.4 million rookie extension. At the time, it felt like a smart bet. If Jovic could stay healthy, he had a real path to becoming a starter. He has the modern point-forward build and the skillset to elevate Miami’s offense.

Instead, this turned into the worst season of his career. Team president Pat Riley didn’t sugarcoat it either, calling it a nightmare during his end-of-season press conference.

When Riley was asked about finding help for Bam Adebayo, he pointed to the young core, including Jovic. He made it clear that Jovic was penciled in as a starter alongside Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell.

At the end of this vid, he would talk about wanting to help Bam Adebayo and how he deserves to win.



Most of this though is about Nikola Jovic’s “nightmare” season and how the injuries impacted him. Said when they signed him to extension, he projected him as starter. #Heat pic.twitter.com/imVCgpxHz1 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 27, 2026

That opportunity never materialized.

Jovic made just one start. He once again failed to appear in 50 games. His production dropped to 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 36 percent from the field, 26 percent from three, and 68 percent from the line.

It wasn’t even a step back. It was a collapse.

Nikola Jovic on why he regressed this season:



“Last year was easy because of the offense we ran and the way we played, I kind of knew what my role was. This year, with an offense where you don’t have calls and don’t really know where to be at what time, it’s hard for me because… pic.twitter.com/9qwwyGBo3m — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) April 5, 2026

Jovic went from being viewed as part of Miami’s future to looking like a major miss. A lot of that falls on him. The inconsistency, the lack of confidence, and the inability to get out of his own way all showed up throughout the season.

It reached a point where head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed it directly:

“Niko’s objective this offseason? To not have a victim mindset about it, to not blame anything, just get to work and improve the things that he needs to improve. Take it on his shoulders and he’ll be just fine.” Erik Spoelstra

That says everything about where things stand.

This is not where Jovic wants to be, and it is not where the Heat want him either. A player with his tools struggling this much is difficult to watch and even harder to rely on.

Still, this does not have to be the end of the story.

The Heat just saw Jaime Jaquez Jr. bounce back after a rough sophomore season. He leaned into his strengths, found his role, and played himself into real value again. That path is there for Jovic if he is willing to take it.

The bigger issue is the bet Miami made. They paid Jovic based on what he could become, not what he had proven. Right now, that bet looks shaky.

Nikola Jovic talks bad about Spo on today’s season-exit interview.



“At one point you feel like you’re good enough and then all of a sudden you’re at the end of the bench. It’s just the way the Heat is, I guess. Ive got to be perfect and if [not], I’ll be at the end of the bench… pic.twitter.com/7h6Nx3fM1S — Shot Coverage (@ShotCoverage) April 16, 2026

The good news for Jovic is that the organization has not wavered publicly. Pat Riley made it clear they still view him as part of their foundation, calling him one of their young building pieces.

"We still look at [Niko] as one of our young, building guys."

That belief matters, but it only goes so far.

Jovic is not going anywhere. His value is at its lowest point, and Miami needs him to respond. This offseason is about resetting, rebuilding confidence, and leaning into what actually works.

The opportunity was there. Now it is on Jovic to prove it was not wasted.