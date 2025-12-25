The Heat and Jimmy Butler continue their unfortunate connection
In this story:
The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler went through a whole lot this year just to end up in the exact same place.
Butler isn't a member of the Heat anymore, of course. He forced his exit after a contract extension dispute and a series of suspensions, sent to Golden State in February 2025 for a package of players. The Warriors excelled after Butler's arrival last season, winning 15 of their first 18 games and a playoff round before ultimately being eliminated as Stephen Curry was injured.
Now, though, the Warriors -- again without Curry for many games -- are ordinary, smack in the middle of the Western Conference with a 15-15 record prior to a Christmas Day contest against Dallas. And while the Heat don't get a Christmas game, they are also smack in the middle of their own conference (the East) with a 15-15 record.
Butler escaped Miami, in part, to get out of the Play-In Tournament. And the Heat, after starting 14-7 with an electric offense, believed they finally also had left he Play-In behind. As of the moment, both teams are in the respective play-ins.
Nor is it clear that either team will be rising anytime soon. Butler's numbers are near his career norms, but he generally hasn't been able to take a real lead role when Curry has been absent, and Curry's age suggests more time will be missed. The Warriors are still dealing with Jonathan Kuminga drama, and coach Steve Kerr -- who is now battling Draymond Green as well -- has acknowledged that the Warriors' "dynasty" dynamic is done.
The Heat, meanwhile, seem to have been figured out. Bam Adebayo is scuffling offensively of late, Tyler Herro can't get on the court (six games all season), Nikola Jovic has disappointed and the other role players have hit the wall. Nor does there seem to be a reinforcement coming. Miami can add to their cap sheet now without going over the luxury tax, but have yet to do so, and the league isn't currently offering any relief for the Terry Rozier fiasco. Nor has Giannis Antekounmpo asked out of Milwaukee yet, to set any grand trade offer in motion.
The plus for the Heat is they're not paying Butler $60 million to be mediocre.
That's on the Warriors and so, while it seems the Heat still won the trade, it would also be nice to start winning more games.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick