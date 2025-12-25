The Heat and Jimmy Butler continue their unfortunate connection

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler went through a whole lot this year just to end up in the exact same place.

Butler isn't a member of the Heat anymore, of course. He forced his exit after a contract extension dispute and a series of suspensions, sent to Golden State in February 2025 for a package of players. The Warriors excelled after Butler's arrival last season, winning 15 of their first 18 games and a playoff round before ultimately being eliminated as Stephen Curry was injured.

Now, though, the Warriors -- again without Curry for many games -- are ordinary, smack in the middle of the Western Conference with a 15-15 record prior to a Christmas Day contest against Dallas. And while the Heat don't get a Christmas game, they are also smack in the middle of their own conference (the East) with a 15-15 record.

Butler escaped Miami, in part, to get out of the Play-In Tournament. And the Heat, after starting 14-7 with an electric offense, believed they finally also had left he Play-In behind. As of the moment, both teams are in the respective play-ins.

Through the first 30 games, this Heat team has somehow been WORSE this season compared to the start of last season



Even with the Jimmy Butler drama AND Miami's 14-7 start this year.

Nor is it clear that either team will be rising anytime soon. Butler's numbers are near his career norms, but he generally hasn't been able to take a real lead role when Curry has been absent, and Curry's age suggests more time will be missed. The Warriors are still dealing with Jonathan Kuminga drama, and coach Steve Kerr -- who is now battling Draymond Green as well -- has acknowledged that the Warriors' "dynasty" dynamic is done.

The Heat, meanwhile, seem to have been figured out. Bam Adebayo is scuffling offensively of late, Tyler Herro can't get on the court (six games all season), Nikola Jovic has disappointed and the other role players have hit the wall. Nor does there seem to be a reinforcement coming. Miami can add to their cap sheet now without going over the luxury tax, but have yet to do so, and the league isn't currently offering any relief for the Terry Rozier fiasco. Nor has Giannis Antekounmpo asked out of Milwaukee yet, to set any grand trade offer in motion.

The plus for the Heat is they're not paying Butler $60 million to be mediocre.

That's on the Warriors and so, while it seems the Heat still won the trade, it would also be nice to start winning more games.