The hidden heartbeat of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have a knack for getting the most out of players. We have seen it in the past with Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, and many others.

But now there is another one, one the Miami Heat traded for on the night of the 2024 NBA Draft; and his name is Pelle Larsson.

Pelle Larsson was a second-round pick, pick 44 by the Houston Rockets and then was immediatly traded to the Miami Heat for AJ Griffin in a three team deal that included the Atlanta Hawks.

And now in his second season, Pelle Larsson is showing everyone why the Heat made that move.

Good things happen with Pelle Larsson in action:



16 points

7-15 FGs

6 assists

3 rebounds

3 steals

one busted middle finger



Exactly what a "Heat player" is. pic.twitter.com/K6nKronzI6 — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) January 5, 2026

The Record Shows It

The Miami Heat are now 12-3 when Pelle Larsson plays at least 26 minutes. When Pelle Larsson plays, the Heat are 18-10, without him, they are 2-6 (all 6 losses by 10+), and with Larsson as a starter the Miami Heat are 12-6.

Pelle makes the hustle plays, the right plays, and consistently makes an impact on both ends. Pelle is averaging9.5/2.7/3.4 in only 22 minutes per game.

The Pelle Larsson effect: pic.twitter.com/3SSWYXQcwG — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 4, 2026

An Energizer

Pelle's energy is contagious, every time he steps foot on the floor, his tenacity flows throughout the lineup. Pelle has rolled his ankle twice and only missed 8 games, constantly gets hit in the face and even played through a finger injury. Pelle is as tough as they come, and the Heat need him in the lineup.

Erik Spoelstra had this to say back in November:

“He’s earned those minutes. He makes you play him because he does so many of the intangible things. Tonight, he didn’t have his normal impact, but I think that’s really because of the quality of competition. They kept him honest in terms of the cutting and doing all of that stuff. But he really elevates the units that he plays in just with his energy, his toughness, and winning plays.” Erik Spoelstra

Spoelstra mentions the "intangibles" in every press conference question about Pelle Larsson and it doesn't go unnoticed. The Heat love these players with high IQ, hustle, and heart. Pelle fits that frame, he wears "Heat Culture" on his sleeve, and the Miami Heat are grateful to have him. It shows in the record books, it shows in the stats, and it shows in the trust that his coaches and teammates have in him.

The Miami Heat found a hidden gem in Pelle Larsson, and he has plenty of room to grow at only 24 years old.

