The kings of rebounding reside in Miami

The Miami Heat are not the biggest team in the NBA, but they have managed to be the 8th team in the league when sorting for rebounds per game. Their pace, 1st in the NBA, obviously has something to do with getting rebounds because it gives them more opportunities, but it is still impressive for a team that most consider to lack size still find ways to pull down so many rebounds.

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Though the Heat are 8th in rebounding, they only have 2 players in the top 50 of rebounds per game. They make them count though as both of their places are in the top 10. The main two catalyst for the rebounding numbers is both of the big men Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. This is an amazing feat that has to be explored to really see how impressive this is.

Adebayo (9.5) and Ware (10.6) combine to pull down 20.1 rebounds, which is the highest in the league by 2 teammates. That is an impressive feat, but it goes further. They are the only pair of teammates in the top 10 and only one of three pairs in the top 20. Both of the other pairs of teammates in the top 20 do not have a single player in the top 10 individually. So not only are they individually dominating boards, they combine to be by far the best rebounding duo, almost 2 full rebounds higher per game than the next highest pair.

A secret no longer.



The @NBA’s top rebounding duo play for @MiamiHEAT .



The emerging combo of

Kel’el Ware & Bam Adebayo ave a combined 20.3RPG. They collected 27R in Thurs win at Det.



Ware(10.6) & Adebayo (9.7) have a chance to become Miami’s first duo to ave 10+RPG. — Eric Reid (@EReidMiamiHeat) January 3, 2026

Chasing Heat History

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends against Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rebounds are vital to success as a team. Getting 10 rebounds a game is impressive and something to hold pride in as a player. Though this is a difficult feat, the Heat have had many players hit this mark and has been accomplished 19 times in their history. The thing Miami has not done yet is have two player average over 10 rebounds per game in the same season. This is a real possibility for Adebayo and Ware this season.

With the pace the Heat play at this season and with the attention to rebounding both Ware and Adebayo have, they could easily be the first teammates to hit the mark. Making Miami Heat history is something to be proud of and considering they are so close, it is something everyone should be paying attention to. The Heat have two of the best rebounders in the NBA and they are looking to rewrite the Heat record books.