The return of the Miami Heat's ultimate marksman

Among the many, many rags-to-riches-and-respect success stories the Miami Heat have had during the coaching tenure of Erik Spoelstra, two stand out.

One emerged as the franchise's all-time leading rebounder -- for now -- and its long-time captain. That was Udonis Haslem.

The other became the team's all-time three-point shooter, and among the elite in the NBA overall. That player visits tonight with the Detroit Pistons.

And for all those accomplishments, Duncan Robinson will receive a video tribute prior to tipoff, one the Heat usually reserve for players who have won championships with them, although they did a short one for Jimmy Butler even in light of all the acrimony that led to their separation.

There was no such acrimony with Robinson, though the Heat were ready to move on rather than sign him to another lucrative extension. So they allowed him to seek a sign-and-trade opportunity, and Robinson landed in Detroit, close to where he played collegiately at the University of Michigan. In exchange, the Heat saved some short and long-term money, and also received Simone Fontecchio, who has been a pleasant surprise prior to a recent slump.

Duncan Robinson on the Heat:



“I never really thought hard about being anywhere else… That didn't mean that I didn't want to be anywhere else. But it was more so, l had been in every trade rumor under the sun throughout my time, and it never happened. And I started to sort of… pic.twitter.com/nrI8L1GVCW — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) November 29, 2025

Robinson has some downs with Miami, especially after he signed his last contract, briefly losing his role to Max Strus, who has since departed to Cleveland. He rallied and diversifed his game, but a back injury set him back again. And it wasn't clear where he would fit in the rotation this season, even if he was still around.

While Robinson has praised the Heat coaches since leaving, he's also downplayed the uniqueness of the Heat's "culture" a bit, and seems happy with his situation in Detroit. He's settled in and is now shooting 40.6 percent and averaging 12.3 points, both just above his Heat averages.

Duncan Robinson on his return to MIA Saturday and the Heat play so far this year



“I’m excited. Should be a fun experience, definitely be weird… credit to that staff. They’re always trying to overturn stones and find solutions. They got it rolling”



(Via @JacobHRichman) pic.twitter.com/czQluYhNDw — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 28, 2025

Robinson did say that while it will be "weird," he's expecting a "fun experience" in his return with the top-seeded Pistons against a Heat team that has exceeded projections so far. He can expect a solid ovation, unlike Butler, for whom the reception was mixed.

Even while frustrated at times with his role, Robinson never publicly rebelled, and he took a quite a bit of tough treatment from Butler along the way. He wasn't a Heat Lifer, but he was close enough, and for the fans that will likely count for something.

They got used to counting three points when he let a shot fly.