It is common practice on Thanksgiving Day for families to list something that they are thankful for in their life. So, as we celebrate this day to be thankful, what are some things the Heat can be thankful for?

1. Scoring points

The Miami Heat, and especially the fans, can be thankful for scoring a lot of points. The new offense the Heat has been running is helping them generate points at levels they were no where close to the last few seasons. Their offensive identity is now to get a rebound and push the ball as fast as possible. Take the first good shot you get and don’t let the defense set up. They are currently playing at the fastest pace in the NBA and also scoring the 2nd most points per game in the league. For contrast last season the Heat ranked 24th in points per game and 27th in pace. This change has not only made the Heat better but has also made them much easier to watch. The enjoyment factor of watching a Heat game is astronomically different than the past few seasons.

The Miami Heat going from one of the most laborious watches in 2024-25 to one of the most fun in 2025-26 is an under-appreciated story.



Their pace is up almost 10 possessions per game. Norm Powell's hyper-efficient offense. Jaime Jaquez is good again. Dru Smith?! — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 23, 2025

2. The Clippers being the Clippers

As I just mentioned, the Miami Heat were not exactly an offensive powerhouse last season. They struggled mightily on that end of the court, and lacked dependable scorers, outside of Tyler Herro and sometimes Bam Adebayo. Fans were begging them to find some added scoring and they delivered. Enter the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers wanted to offload Norman Powell so they could sign Bradley Beal. They thought they could get similar production at a fraction of the price. Not surprisingly they were dead wrong. Powell has been sensational and has helped carry the Heat offense. He has been the catalyst that has made the new offense work so well. Powell is well on track to make his first All-Star game appearance this season. He is averaging 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He is efficient too shooting 49.4% from the field, 44.1% from three and 88.4% from the FT line. The pumpkin on top of it all? The Heat basically got him for free, losing no projected rotation players.

“So you had career year Norman Powell on your team?”



“Yes, Dave.”



“And then you traded Norman because you thought you could replace him with Bradley Beal?”



“Yes, Dave.”



“And now Norman is averaging 23 a game and Bradley is averaging 8”



“… Yes, Dave.” pic.twitter.com/JAqIjkMwIa — . (@Herrojuku) November 11, 2025

3. Erik Spoelstra

Erik Spoelstra has been the man in charge of the Heat since 2008, which makes him the longest tenured NBA head coach in the NBA. He is routinely mentioned as the best coach in the association by media, players, and fans. This is with good reason, as he is consistently “overperforming” by peoples projections, especially in the playoffs. As the head coach he has won 2 titles and made 4 other finals appearances. Last night, he eclipsed 800 career wins. This makes him only the 3rd person in NBA history to have 800 wins with one franchise and just the 17th coach overall to achieve 800 wins. Simply put, Erik Spoelstra is a living legend, and the Heat should be thankful every day they have him.