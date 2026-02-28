Powell's injury is others' opportunity

With adversity comes opportunity, even if it's unwelcome.

The Miami Heat certainly don't need a setback like this, with this season's All-Star, Norman Powell, now week-to-week with a groin injury -- after a similar injury limited him down the stretch for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. They certainly didn't need it when they're trying to finally escape the Play-in seeding, and having enough trouble doing it while healthy.

But now that Powell's status is known, it does present an opportunity for some others on the roster, to provide offense and stability until he returns. The Heat are desperate for both.

Here are three players who need to make their presence known:

1. Tyler Herro

This is the obvious one. And let's be clear on something: the Herro-Powell dynamic wasn't really working. They hadn't played enough together to get any rhythm, and Erik Spoelstra was staggering them until closing time anyway. It was more taking turns than making each other better. So, as Herro scales up his minutes following his latest injury, the Heat will have a legitimate scorer in his lineups. The issue is when he's out; that's when Powell was needed for offensive spacing and skill. Herro will almost certainly go back to the starting and closing lineups. Can he give Miami consistent, efficient offense while not hurting the defense too much? And mostly, can he stay healthy?

2. Kasparas Jakucionis

As the season has progressed, Spoelstra has shown more confidence in the rookie, giving him some starts when others have been absent and keeping him in the rotation even when everyone is healthy. The Heat may not many other places to turn down now. Will the coach unleash Jakucionis to run more pick-and-roll, and play more with Kel'el Ware, with whom he has a natural connection? It seems like it has to happen now. Dru Smith and Davion Mitchell have limitations in terms of their creation, even though both defend better than Powell does. Jakucionis has held up defensively so far, so there's no justification for him watching now.

3. Bam Adebayo

He still has scoring in him -- the 29 points in the first three quarters against Philadelphia showed that. But then he went scoreless, without a shot, in the fourth, when Powell was unavailable. That can't happen. Adebayo will be charged with even more the leadership burden now, since Powell was sharing that. But it's on offense that he's most needed. It's go time. He's the captain with a max contract. No off nights. Not anymore.