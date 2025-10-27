Miami Heat trades looking great so far
This offseason, the Miami Heat did not "run it back."
After the midseason trade of Jimmy Butler -- which brought in Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins and ultimately Kasparas Jakucionis -- the Heat made three trades, and all of them have worked out just fine in their 2-1 start.
One was minor, moving the injured Haywood Highsmith and a second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets to clear space under the luxury tax, and also to provide opportunities to the Heat's group of young players, including Jaime Jaquez Jr., who has been resurgent so far. The third year forward is averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He has gotten back to straight-line attacking, while also showing more playmaking ability than in his first two seasons.
Another trade sent the franchise's all-time three-point leader, Duncan Robinson, to the Detroit Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade that Robinson arranged, as the Heat had decided to move on. Few thought much of the return, and there was actually a possibility that the Heat could waive-and-stretch Simone Fontecchio, even though he had strong games against Miami.
It's a good thing the Heat didn't.
Fontecchio has been a standout off the bench, averaging 13.7 points in 20.3 minutes. He's not as lethal a gravity-getting shooter as Robinson could be, but the results have exceptional, especially on catch-and-shoots. He's at 61 percent from the field overall, and 50 percent from three-point range on 5.3 attempts.
Then there's the prize of the offseason.
The Heat got Norman Powell for next to nothing, just Kyle Anderson (who wasn't slotted for major time) and Kevin Love (whose role, while important, was now relegated to locker room guidance and vibes). The Heat were happy with the low key Powell from the start, after dealing with the distractions of Jimmy Butler. They've been even more pleased since the real games started.
Powell had 29 points against the Knicks in a surprising 115-107 victory, not only scoring smoothly but also contributing steals and assists. He's now averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and his production doesn't figure to drop off much when Tyler Herro returns. He may become even more efficient, and fulfill the All-Star prediction that some Heat officials were making prior to the season.
We will see if all this holds up, but it appears the Heat made the right decisions, not holding onto some of the players on the roster, and with the replacements that arrived.