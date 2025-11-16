Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo provide updates on their returns

The Miami Heat are getting ready for another match-up with the New York Knicks on Monday night, as many have been awaiting the updates on the team's two stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro heading into the new week.

With two days off in-between games for the Heat, a practice commenced Sunday morning in Miami, which included a pretty positive update.

Both Adebayo and Herro actually participated in parts of practice today, as both have been seen getting in extra on-court work behind the scenes as they recover from foot injuries.

While it's a good step for Herro in his recovery process, he pumped the breaks on his immediate return a bit.

Tyler Herro on today’s practice and return timeline



“It felt great being out there with teammates and being on court with them. My foot is getting better — Trying to get back as soon as I can, I’m looking at bout a week or two hopefully barring setbacks”



(Via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/l5G4ctHjCk — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 16, 2025

"It felt great to be out there with my teammates, being on the court with them for the first time all season. It felt great to be in drills," Herro stated after practice. But he added it's still looking like another week or two before his official return, "barring no setbacks."

It seems it's going to be a ramp up for Herro this month, while the Adebayo return seems to be much closer.

Adebayo, “It felt good just to be out there.” Said unsure about Monday. Says, “A lot less pain.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 16, 2025

When Adebayo spoke on the current pain levels with the toe injury at the moment, he said it's "a lot less pain." That's obviously a good start, but the other element of getting cleared are the behind the scenes checkpoints that he will have to hit medically.

While he seems to be closer than Herro, Adebayo remains unsure if his return will be as soon as tomorrow night.

The overarching point is that things are finally trending in a positive direction for the Heat's injury updates. Even if the returns aren't imminent, there's no doubt that a healthy day at practice helps the morale of the team.

Erik Spoelstra made sure to note that there wasn't a timeline on either injury, which is usually how they operate, but he made sure to add that there was a major "boost" at practice due to those guys back competing.

We inch closer to the official debut of a healthy Miami Heat roster. That day won't be tomorrow night against the Knicks, but that date is looming.