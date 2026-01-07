The Miami Heat have once again lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, their 2nd time losing to them in the past 3 days. This time Miami was dominated losing by a score of 122 – 94. This loss drops the Heat’s record to 20 – 17 and puts them 8th in the Eastern Conference tied with the Orlando Magic.

Tyler Herro – Grade: B+

Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) takes a shot over Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders (4) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Heat’s All-Star returned to the court and played pretty well. Tyler Herro missed the past 11 games but was healthy enough to come off the bench for the Heat against the Timberwolves. Many were interested to see how Herro would return and he hit the ground running, making his first shot attempt, which was a three from the corner. Herro once again showed his versatility scoring and had an efficient night despite only shooting 1/4 from behind the arc. He finished the game shooting 7/15 overall in route to scoring 17 points, good for 2nd on the team in scoring. Herro was also a willing rebounder, consistently flying in the help make sure that Miami was able to pull down the missed shot. On an individual level there are few other things the Heat could hope for in Herro’s first game back. He finished the game with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Tyler Herro with the tough AND-1 pic.twitter.com/ZLCCEHwIkU — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 7, 2026

Kel’el Ware – Grade: C-

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kel’el Ware struggled previously with the Rudy Gobert matchup and this time it was more of the same. He did do a better job of pulling down rebounds and being in better position. He especially did this when the Heat got off to their hot start, as Ware came away with 6 rebounds in the first quarter alone. Ware had several instances where he seemed to be out of position and completely left Gobert wide open in the paint. I also thought he could have been stronger with the ball and had more conviction in his moves. Ware had 10 shot attempts and half of those came from three. He should not be relying on threes so much. Instead, he should start inside and work his way out. Ware finished the game with 7 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.

Davion Mitchell – Grade: C+

Jan 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Miami relies on Davion Mitchell setting the tone on the defensive end and he fell short today. Mitchell had no easy task trying to slow down Anthony Edwards and he struggled. There were a few possessions where Mitchell played excellent defense but there were also several he was beat. That will happen against players of Edward’s caliber though. Mitchell also did a fantastic job setting up teammates and taking care of the ball. He finished the game with 0 turnovers, which is a huge plus for Miami. Mitchell’s biggest issue was his inability to make shots. He consistently had good looks and was unable to finish the play. If he was able to make more of his shots, then that could of sparked some momentum for Miami, especially early in the game. Mitchell finished the game with 4 points, 1 rebound, 9 assists and 1 steal.