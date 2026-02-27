Tyrese Maxey, 76ers outlast Bam Adebayo and Heat down the stretch

The Miami Heat were searching for a bounce back after the way Tuesday night's game ended in Milwaukee.

The Heat remained healthy heading into Philadelphia, as they remained with the same starting lineup with Tyler Herro on the bench, before Norman Powell tweaked his groin again in the second quarter leaving him out for the rest of the night.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid got off to hot starts, as Miami tried to match that offensive production. Trailed by 16 at half, but made a strong third quarter push behind Herro and Bam Adebayo. Heat closed in late, but the Sixers ultimately pulled away with some big shots down the stretch.

So let's get right into some game takeaways:

1. The Tyrese Maxey problem.

Feb 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts after his three pointer against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Twenty points and five triples. No that's not a game stat-line. That's a first quarter box score of Tyrese Maxey against Miami tonight. He was having his way off the bounce, as he would find a ton of real estate off any ball screen to start the game. With the stress of dealing with Joel Embiid, Miami was forced to keep Bam Adebayo in drop coverage. That means the guard defender has to try and stay attached around those screens. Miami had trouble containing him in that opening quarter, as the point of attack defense conversation continues.

2. A positive Bam Adebayo shot profile.

Feb 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after a collision during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As the Heat trailed by 16 at halftime, there weren't a ton of big time positives to takeaway at that point in time. But Bam Adebayo deserved some shine for his attack mode offensively, as he kept his foot on the gas inside the arc. 16 points, 10 rebounds, and the biggest stat at half, 8 free throw attempts. Adebayo's three ball has grown to a really good spot, but it's always better to watch him attack slower bigs in space and get two feet in the paint. That tone setting first half ultimately opens up a second half counter: he lit it up from three in the third quarter as Philly packed the paint. Quite the Adebayo showing.

3. Tonight's third quarter represents this season.

Feb 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Through nine minutes of basketball in the third quarter tonight, the Heat had 28 points. 23 of those points came from Adebayo and Herro, as he started over Norman Powell in the second half due to injury. It's pretty clear that combination hasn't been strong this season, partly due to no time together and partly due their styles not meshing. This third quarter stretch represents this season: Herro finding his offense without Powell, or Powell scoring his way to an All Star nod without Herro. The team has simply been better with a single scorer style, so the weaknesses of their games can be compensated by the other players on the floor.