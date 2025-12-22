The Miami Heat fell to their rival New York Knicks Sunday night in the Garden bringing their record to 15-14 through the season's first 29 games. The Miami Heat came out strong but could never recover from the Knicks 36-point second quarter as the Knicks followed it up with 39 in the third and a shut down 29 point fourth.

1. Kel'el Ware: A+

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez (28) shoots the ball against Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kel'el Ware wasn't hunting threes, he was in rhythm, yet again. Making five threes in his seven attempts while scoring 28 points and gathering 20 boards. Kel'el Ware was active on both sides and was yet again Miami's brightest star. This marks Kel'el's third straight game with at least 20 points and 12 rebounds and further cements his claim for more minutes. Kel'el is Miami's brightest, most valuable asset with plenty of room to grow.

KELEL WARE PUTBACK DUNKpic.twitter.com/6iYPdniHVk — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 21, 2025

2. Bam Adebayo: C-

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) walks to the sideline during a break against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo is the Heat's highest paid player and while the defensive impact is always there, he still needs more offensively. Tonight, he only scored 14 points with 6 coming from the free throw line and he turned the ball over three times with no assists. Bam's impact can't go unnoticed, but his presence needs to be felt, more often.

3. Jaime Jaquez Jr.: B

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jaime had a really solid night, and then late with Miami down 7, missed both his free throws with a chance to cut the Knicks lead to 5. A rather disappointing end to a good night from Jaime. His year three resurgence has really been something to watch, and he fueled much of Miami's strong start. Jaime had 23 points and 5 assists in 32 minutes and held Miami's bench unit together.

The nights of Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were co-starred by Norman Powell who had a really strong second half, but it wasn't enough as the Heat let Jalen Brunson drop 47 points. The Knicks shot 53% from three and were able to quickly shut down any Heat run at the lead.

The Heat got to the free throw line for 35 attempts but missed 9, key points left on the floor. This loss continues the Heat's tough stretch and is a reminder of just how inconsistent an NBA season can be.

If Miami doesn't make a move this isn't a championship team, and it will be more important to watch the development of guys like Ware, Jaquez, and Jakucionis.

Miami's next contest is at home versus Toronto on Tuesday December 23rd.