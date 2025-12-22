Ware outplays Adebayo in Heat loss to Brunson, Knicks
The Miami Heat fell to their rival New York Knicks Sunday night in the Garden bringing their record to 15-14 through the season's first 29 games. The Miami Heat came out strong but could never recover from the Knicks 36-point second quarter as the Knicks followed it up with 39 in the third and a shut down 29 point fourth.
1. Kel'el Ware: A+
Kel'el Ware wasn't hunting threes, he was in rhythm, yet again. Making five threes in his seven attempts while scoring 28 points and gathering 20 boards. Kel'el Ware was active on both sides and was yet again Miami's brightest star. This marks Kel'el's third straight game with at least 20 points and 12 rebounds and further cements his claim for more minutes. Kel'el is Miami's brightest, most valuable asset with plenty of room to grow.
2. Bam Adebayo: C-
Bam Adebayo is the Heat's highest paid player and while the defensive impact is always there, he still needs more offensively. Tonight, he only scored 14 points with 6 coming from the free throw line and he turned the ball over three times with no assists. Bam's impact can't go unnoticed, but his presence needs to be felt, more often.
3. Jaime Jaquez Jr.: B
Jaime had a really solid night, and then late with Miami down 7, missed both his free throws with a chance to cut the Knicks lead to 5. A rather disappointing end to a good night from Jaime. His year three resurgence has really been something to watch, and he fueled much of Miami's strong start. Jaime had 23 points and 5 assists in 32 minutes and held Miami's bench unit together.
The nights of Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were co-starred by Norman Powell who had a really strong second half, but it wasn't enough as the Heat let Jalen Brunson drop 47 points. The Knicks shot 53% from three and were able to quickly shut down any Heat run at the lead.
The Heat got to the free throw line for 35 attempts but missed 9, key points left on the floor. This loss continues the Heat's tough stretch and is a reminder of just how inconsistent an NBA season can be.
If Miami doesn't make a move this isn't a championship team, and it will be more important to watch the development of guys like Ware, Jaquez, and Jakucionis.
Miami's next contest is at home versus Toronto on Tuesday December 23rd.
Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13