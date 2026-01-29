Kel'el Ware's current role, plus the Heat's biggest key to taking down Chicago

Get ready to learn the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Three of the next four nights will include these two teams going head to head, in a pretty unprecedented collection of games with the same two squads.

The Heat are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic a night ago, as the defensive side of the ball looked like it needs a good amount of work.

The Bulls are also heading into the second night of a back to back, after dropping a game to the Indiana Pacers last night.

So let's discuss some keys to the first of many Heat-Bulls battles:

1. Physicality and free throw shooting.

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Heat took down the Bulls back in November, 143-107 in an in-season tournament game. The deciding factor in that game? The 44 free throw attempts that Miami got up, totally dictating the pace of the game. The Heat's offense has consisted of a lot of unforced turnovers as of late, as that fast paced style has turned a bit chaotic. Against a team like Chicago who can hurt you in transition, Miami slowing the game down a bit is in their best interest. The Heat have been trending upward in the trips to the line as of late, and while 44 will be tough to replicate, they have to prioritize downhill aggression and contact.

2. Kel'el Ware's new role.

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Do you know who was the leading scorer in that big win in Chicago earlier this season? No other than second year big man Kel'el Ware, as he was the only 20 point scorer in that ball game. Fast forward to present day, and he just played his first game back from injury, while only logging a total of 6 minutes. After the game, Erik Spoelstra seemed to hint at the team continuing to roll with the rotation that was seen on that five game road trip. Would that mean no Ware rotation minutes? Not too sure, but it would imply his role may not be as large as some want. With the next three games being against Jalen Smith as the back-up big, it does seem Spo will go with some Nikola Jovic at back-up five to stay with him on the perimeter.

3. Norman Powell bouncing back?

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If you looked at the box score last night, it would showcase a solid game for Norman Powell as he clawed his way to 22 points. But in reality, I think he would acknowledge he needs to be better on both ends of the floor. The efficiency from three has been declining as of late, and it could be due to that nagging back injury that's been looming for him as of late. He still gets to the line a good amount, mixes in the floaters, and gets up some perimeter threes, but it hasn't come as naturally in the flow of the offense as earlier this year. But the main reason he's due for a bounce back is because he was just called out a night ago by his head coach about his lackluster help-side defense in the Orlando game. When a veteran gets put on blast like that, it's hard not to expect some type of motivation for a bounce back.