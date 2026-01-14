Miami returned home with the hopes of ending their 3-game losing streak after a dreadful road trip. Their first assignment was a matchup with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. This was a game that Miami controlled early on but let it get close after another disastrous third quarter, that said Miami prevailed on the Back of Bam Adebayo.

Herro, Powell and Adebayo were a combined 16 for 26 in the first half.



That's by far their best combined work of the season. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) January 14, 2026

1. Bam Adebayo-A

Jan 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) enters the court during player introductions before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Heat's captain put together his best performance in a while and possibly of the season, on both ends. Bam ended the night with, 29/9/4 while adding two steals and a block. He started the night hot, helping Miami build a 20-point lead. Down the stretch, Bam locked in defensively and helped Miami get crucial stops to swing the odds back in their favor. Bam had a 13 straight point stretch to keep Miami back in the game. Bam found not only his confidence but his swag. This is the two-way force the Heat pay for and it needs to continue.

2. Tyler Herro-B-

Jan 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Herro had an inefficient night and had 4 turnovers. The former All-Star started off blazing hot, scoring 14 points and going 5-9 from the floor, but he cooled off and helped contribute to the overall cooling off of the Heat's offense. Miami needs Herro to continuously put up 25+ a night, and he needs to be efficient, he needs to be consistent, and he needs to lead the team while his costars -- Powell and Bam-- are on the bench.

3. Norman Powell-A

Jan 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) passes the ball to center Kel'el Ware (7) against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The offseason acquisition and potential All-Star shined yet again scoring 27 points on better than 50% from the floor. He continues to elevate the Heat offense he made his presence felt, especially late in the game, even while battling with foul trouble. Powell nailed a triple with 48 seconds left to put the Heat up 3, a lead they would never give back.

Some other grades:

Player Grade Andrew Wiggins D+ 6/6/1 2 steals Jaime Jaquez Jr. B 16/4/8 Kel'el Ware B- 10/5/1

Jaquez Jr. has been key in these clutch minutes, not settling, getting in the paint.



He needs to consistently close. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) January 14, 2026

The Miami Heat got this much needed win amidst their 3-game losing streak and the surrounding trade rumors. The Heat victory moves them back to 2 games over .500 and brings some much needed confidence as Miami continues this home stand.

Davion Mitchell left this game early with a shoulder contusion and Andrew Wiggins had a very poor performance, but the Heat's captain got it done for them tonight, a much-needed night for not only Bam, but the Miami Heat.

Miami will continue their homestand Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

For More Miami Heat News