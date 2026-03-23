Coming off a four game losing streak, the Miami Heat finally got some good news as the latest injury report prior to this game against the San Antonio Spurs was blank.

A fully healthy squad for Erik Spoelstra tonight.

That news has never seemed to be the greatest bit of information this season, as the real success this year has actually come when missing some of the top-end talent.

Working out the Tyler Herro-Norman Powell combination has been a work in progress, but the end result appears to be clear: altering minutes with one off the bench is the right call.

Powell has made it clear he wants to start, which is completely understandable after having an All Star year, but the idea of him as an elite reserve feels to be set in stone.

Davion Mitchell and Herro will remain as the starting back-court, while Bam Adebayo and Pelle Larsson won't be going anywhere as two of the most consistent and available players in this rotation.

That leaves the final spot of that starting lineup, and I've yet to mention the returning Andrew Wiggins tonight in San Antonio.

His absence has honestly been understated. He is the most important connector on this team, and one clear trend within a fully healthy rotation has been Wiggins being the biggest beneficiary of them all.

He can play his game off the catch, doesn't see most teams' best or even second best defender, and the value of his perimeter wing defense has been missed.

That should be the cemented starting group for the time being.

The Miami Heat will be at full health tonight against San Antonio btw



Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Jaime Jaquez Jr all available



Rotations should be interesting



Expecting a starting lineup of Mitchell-Herro-Larsson-Wiggins-Bam



Powell-Jaquez-Ware-Kas/Dru off bench — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 23, 2026

Powell can be paired with the current favorite for Sixth Man of the Year, Jaime Jaquez Jr, off the bench as an extremely solid scoring two man punch as relievers. Kel'el Ware's minutes will rise after a 4 minute performance in Houston, as we will see a decent bit of him against Victor Wembanyama on Monday night.

While there's only one spot to go, Erik Spoelstra will most likely call on a 9 and a half man rotation for this one. That means Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith could both end up seeing the floor in the first half tonight, while whoever has it going will get the second half stint.

Simone Fontecchio, Myron Gardner, and Nikola Jovic will be on the outside looking in.

Fontecchio is coming off a strong game, but ideally the team's shooting is being generated from Herro and Powell. Gardner is used to this 'waiting for my opportunity' role, and Jovic is coming off a long absence as well as some uneven play in his short stint against the Rockets.

The starting lineup isn't complicated. The second unit isn't complicated. The rotation as a whole isn't complicated.

But do you know what is complicated? The closing lineup.

We can talk in circles about what the best decision is to close games, but I'll finish this piece how I started it: the Herro-Powell combination shouldn't be relied on

Herro-Wiggins-Larsson-Adebayo is a group that will consistently close, and that fifth spot is the deciding factor.

Is it Jaquez Jr when he's rolling? Do they go traditional with the perimeter defense of Mitchell? Can they go big with Ware? Or do the Heat risk defense to lean on the firepower of Powell in that final group?

That's the real decisions behind the scene, and we will see how Spoelstra treats it against this Wemby led squad.