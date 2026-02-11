The NBA has long been at 30 teams, since 2004 in fact when the Charlotte, Hornets (formally known as the Bobcats) were introduced.

The Miami Heat have been around since 1988, as they were introduced to the National Basketball Association with the Charlotte Hornets (I know, confusing).

But the reason we bring this up, is because the NBA is nearing a potential expansion as the NBA's board of Governors is set to vote on an expansion this Summer.

The NBA Board of Governors is likely to vote this summer on expanding the league by two teams, per @townbrad.



Las Vegas and Seattle are considered the favored cities. pic.twitter.com/VVYJByhQEA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2026

How Does an Expansion Work?

So many may ask, how does a team field a roster that would be presumed competitive when 30 teams already field full rosters, and 1/3 of the entire Association is tanking, which in itself is a discussion for another day.

But when new teams are introduced, there is an expansion draft, where teams currently in the NBA have the right to protect up to 8 of their players from, including their pending/restricted free agents.

For example, the Miami Heat have Andrew Wiggins whom they could protect -- regardless of his player option --from being drafted by the new team(s). His contract is still treated the same way. Same goes for if he was drafted by an expansion team, he could still exercise his player option and potentially be a free agent.

Some more rules:

Each team must expose one player who’s not an unrestricted free agent, and each team can only lose one player, no more.

For further explanation:

So that begs the question:

Who Should the Miami Heat Protect, should their be an Expansion Draft?

Starting from the top, Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat's captain and franchise cornerstone would be protected, no if ands or buts about it. He is their best player, an elite two-way force, and a pillar for everything that the organization believes in.

After Adebayo we look to the young "core" of the Miami Heat. Starting with this year's first round pick, Kasparas Jakucionis who has come into his own as of late. He is a 19-year-old point guard who has showcased immense potential in college and in his limited NBA time. Protecting Jakucionis is another no brainer.

Next on the list is Kel'el Ware. Ware is a project for the Heat, but a potential worthwile one. The potential is limtless, the questions are there, but the talent is undeniable. Ware would not be allowed to lt walk in an expansion draft, he would certainly be protected, and if the Heat were to ever move on from Ware, it would be via trade.

Then you go down the list and look to Pelle Larsson, an emerging weapon in Miami, the perfect role player that helps win basketball games. Larsson has burst onto the scene, certianly has room to grow, and once again, embodies everything Miami believes in.

Next is Jaime Jaquez Jr. the emerginf third year player is having a bounce back season and if he can develop a three-point shot, he will be an elite weapon.

In this scenario I believe the Heat will extend Norman Powell, meaning they protect him. Powell is having a career year in Miami and we all know the Heat love to be competitive, something Norman Powell can help maintain, better than his unavailable co-star.

Lastly, the seventh player I would protect is Tyler Herro. Despite the controversy, losing Herro in an expansion draft wouldn't be right. He is too talented offensively and has one year left in his deal. An expiring contract has value in the NBA, and maybe Herro can find his footing.

These are the players I would protect should there be an expansion draft, leaving Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith, and others, out there for the taking.

While a potential expansion draft likely wouldn't happen for at least 2 more season, this is a fun exercise to look at the state of the Heat, and which of their players are valued not only in Miami, but as kickstarts for a new organization.

