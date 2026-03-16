Who Would Be the Best First Round Matchup for the Miami Heat?

In recent weeks, the Miami Heat have given themselves a chance to escape the dreaded play-in tournament. Miami has went 9-3 since the All-Star break and has played some of the NBA's best basketball over that stretch boasting a top-10 offense and defense.

So now as Miami attempts to escape the play-in --which they have a very clear path to doing-- the conversation begins to shift as we only have 14 games remaining. Now our conversations shift to playoff talks and award talks.

How the Miami Heat Can Make a Push to a Top 5 Seed

Come playoff time, it's all about the matchups, especially in a seven game series where the better team, or the team who matches up better typically wins. For the Miami Heat, the matchup against the Orlando Magic this season has been a nightmare as they went 0-5 against their "little brother".

The Miami Heat play more zone defense than anyone in the NBA.



How are they so effective at it. (A Thread)



1. Aggressive in the Passing Lanes pic.twitter.com/cxuA54aN00 — Mike Jagacki (@Mike_Jagacki) March 13, 2026

The Magic clearly aren't a team that the Heat want to play and based on seeding and where Miami can end up, their likely matchups are the Knicks, Cavs, or Celtics (it can potentially be the Pistons depending on if Miami makes the playoffs via the play-in tournament).

The Knicks are my choice; Miami is 2-2 versus New York this year and the games have been extremely competitive with each team going 2-0 at home (Brunson did miss two of the matchups). Miami and the New York play the game at opposite speeds, Miami at the leagues fastest (104.67) while the Knicks play at the 23rd highest pace (98.53). If Miami can force the Knicks to play their brand and tire Towns and Mitchell Robinson, it will force them into foul trouble and limit their effectiveness.

After that, Miami has shown the capability to pick on Towns and Brunso before, just like the Knicks will try to do to Herro and Powell. This is the matchup that gives the Heat the best chance, even if the Knicks are still the better team.

Kel'el Ware vs Knicks



16 Points

14 Rebounds (6 OREB)

3 Blocks

78 FG%



DAWG and EFFORT pic.twitter.com/EJJct10l5U — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) November 18, 2025

Cleveland destroyed Miami last year and swapped out Darius Garland for James Harden. Boston has played amazing, beating Miami in all three matchups, without Jayson Tatum. If Miami ends up matching up against the Pistons, that could be another chance as they are 2-1 this season against the Pistons.

Austin Dobbins Final Pick- Knicks

Major Passons

Out of the likely first round matchups I think the Knicks would be the best matchup for Miami. This answer is more about the other options. The Cavs have been finding their groove, the Pistons are just a juggernaut and the Celtics are getting to full strength. The Knicks seem to be the most gettable and have more holes than the other teams in my opinion.

Ethan J. Skolnick

There's only one answer to this, and it's anybody but the Boston Celtics. This has been a terrible matchup for the Heat this season, and that's prior to Jayson Tatum's return. So with the Celtics likely locking into the 2nd spot, it's another reason for the Heat to avoid the Play-in and possibly landing at the 7th seed coming out of it. The best matchup for Miami is probably New York; not that they have the Knicks' number, but at least they didn't lose to the Knicks by 1000 in last year's playoffs (that was Cleveland) and at least the Knicks have some players the Heat can attack offensively, notably Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Plus, Mike Brown has been wobbly as a postseason coach.

Adel Burton

The best match up for the Miami Heat in the playoffs or play-in would be the Philadelphia 76ers. I know the 76ers have the better talent, but they are never healthy. The number one culprit is Joel Embiid. He has only played in 33 games this season. They have an outstanding backcourt in the uber-talented Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. They are going to score points, but it is the rest of the supporting cast that will be the undoing of Philadelphia.