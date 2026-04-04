Bleacher Report has proposed a new trade idea for the Miami heat and this one wiill spark up a real conversation for Miami fans.

The Mock Trade

Miami receives: Zion Williamson



New Orleans receives: Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell

Anytime I hear trade rumors involving Zion, my immediate first reaction is NO., but the more I think about this one, the more complicated it gets.

The Zion Problem

Let’s start with the obvious, Zion is really, really good.

We’re talking about a 25-year-old who just put up 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. When he’s on the floor, he’s a mismatch every single night. Nobody on the Heat roster right now can do what he does attacking the rim. Zion has one big issue, and it's been the same issue for years: his availability. You simply can't rely on him to be healthy. He has played 60 games this season, which is fine, it's progress, but are the Heat willing to bet their season and playoff hopes on Zion staying healthy?

But For This Package… You Probably Do It

Here's the thing, this trade propsal is actually pretty fair. The Heat aren't including Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro or young talented players like Pelle Larsson or Jaime Jaquez Jr. Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell for Zion is a pretty good deal. The Miami Heat are stuck in the middle and they need to add more talented players on this roster with real star potential. Zion when healthy is a star, he's only 25 years old and if he can somehow stay healthy he can change the trajectory of this team.

The Fit Actually Makes Sense

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center DeAndre Jordan (left) and forward Zion Williamson (1) talks during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When you actually picture Zion Williamson in a Heat uniform next to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, it starts to click a little bit.

Because right now, Miami’s offense can feel very stagnant. A lot of it relies on jump shooting, spacing, and guys having to create tough looks late in the clock. There isn’t really that one guy who consistently gets downhill, puts pressure on the rim, and forces the defense to collapse. Zion changes that immediately.

That means cleaner looks for Herro, who now isn’t seeing as much defensive attention. That means Bam doesn’t have to carry as much of the offensive load in terms of initiating and can focus more on finishing, screening, and playing off of Zion’s gravity.

And then there’s the size and physicality aspect, which Miami has clearly been missing. Zion gives you a different dimension. He gives you someone who can dominate inside, punish smaller lineups, and just bring a level of force that the Heat don’t really have right now.

This Is the Kind of Risk Miami Needs

At the end of the day, it comes down to this: Do you believe Zion can stay healthy enough? If they do then they should make this trade. Zion's updside is too high to pass up on for a trade like this. The Heat cannot afford to just around anymore and continue to stay stuck in the Play-in Tournament. They need to take a swing and this would be a big one if it pans out.