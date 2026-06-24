Just last year Nikola Jovic was signed by the Miami Heat to a 4-year, $62.4 million dollar rookie extension. One that was awarded based on Jovic's potential, and his play for Serbia overseas last Summer. Erik Spoelstra had noted Jovic's maturity and growth when extending him.

But now a year later, the extension is looking like a mistake as Jovic was not even played by head coach Erik Spoelstra by the end of the season. He shot 36% from the floor and 26% from three while also averaging 1.4 turnovers per game, the season was dreadful to say the least, and it took a toll on Jovic.

But now to the business side, the player Miami awarded with an extension, may be on his way out.

The Miami Heat are now potentially looking to trade Nikola Jović, per @TheSteinLine & @JakeLFischer



“It has also been suggested that Miami could look now to move Nikola Jović to try to acquire some shooting to help space the floor for Antetokounmpo and his new frontcourt… pic.twitter.com/9mYAe6KRRi — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

Jovic's current contract is worth $16.2 million dollars this upcoming season and is handcuffing Miami in what they can do.

They have to try and add shooting to a roster led by Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the wya Jovic has played, they need an upgrade rather than relying on his development.

Moving Jovic would likely enable the Heat to resign Norman Powell and maintain the use of their full mid-level exception which would enable them to add another high-quality player/starter.

The problem then becomes Miami's lack of assets to move off of his contract, something I have criticized the Heat for in the past, but this time it is necessary. Miami has to add the shooting and admit the (potential) mistake they made in extending Jovic.

Ira Winderman says Nikola Jovic is the next name to watch for the Heat:



“To me if you’re asking for the next name in play, I think it’d be Nikola Jovic at his $14-16M salary. You clear that out, you could bring Powell back, bring Wiggins back, you’d have the Mid level and maybe… pic.twitter.com/b3JhRGni36 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 23, 2026

The flexibility and ability to add an impact player are just to important right now.

Jovic also had some questionable media availabilities down the stretch:

“At one point you feel like you’re good enough and then all of a sudden you’re at the end of the bench. It’s just the way the Heat is, I guess. Ive got to be perfect and if [not], I’ll be at the end of the bench I guess.” Nikola Jovic

Potential Options

Miami has two options here. Find a team that would take on Jovic for a veteran that is on an expiring contract like with Klay Thomspon and Dallas. The Miami Heat have been linked to Klay Thompson, and this would certainly be a way to acquire him.

The other option is to "salary dump" (although on a 4-year deal) Jovic by attaching any assets they have left, lie this year's 41st overall pick. Youn rebuilding teams would be in the mix for this, potentially the Bulls or Nets.

Nikola Jovic has potentially worn out his welcome in Miami, and he still has a lot of room to grow in his game, but the NBA is a business, and the Heat need reliable impact now.