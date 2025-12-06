He is known more for his defensive prowess than his offensive dominance, even if still doesn't have the Defensive Player of the Year award to show for it.

He has never led the Miami Heat in scoring in a season. He's typically been second or third, or sometimes fourth.

He's only scored more than 40 points once -- 41, in a 2021 win against the Nets.

His girlfriend, the great A'Ja Wilson, has more 30-point games than he does.

But Bam Adebayo has consistently shown up to work for the Miami Heat since he was drafted out of Kentucky in 2017, and elevated to a starter two years later. And that, more than anything, is why he's ahead of so many others who may rank higher in NBA lore. LeBron James was only with the Heat for four seasons, Chris Bosh not many longer due to his medical condition. Tim Hardaway joined the Heat late, and with his knees not in prime condition. Goran Dragic had moments, but was already a veteran when he arrived, and so Adebayo has outlasted him. Jimmy Butler scored a bunch, but saved a lot of it for the playoffs prior to his unceremonious exit.

And Glen Rice was traded for Alonzo Mourning before Pat Riley arrived.

So now, after Adebayo passed Rice on Friday in Orlando for third on the Heat's all-time points list, he's within striking distance of Mourning -- whose own Heat time was interrupted by kidney disease -- for second behind Dwyane Wade.

"I can't really put that into words, man," Adebayo said. "It's a great thing. I came into this league as a defender. To be third in this franchise in points, that's a great thing."

Adebayo didn't know who he passed, but he's quite familiar with Rice; they've done plenty of community events together, as Rice is still involved with the organization.

He might catch Mourning by the end of the month, since he's just 200 points behind. But he's not getting anywhere near his friend and mentor Wade, not now, and not, well, ever. Wade scored twice as many points as Adebayo's current total, and is more than 12,000 ahead. For context, Adebayo has never scored more than 1529 in a season. It would take eight more seasons like that to touch Wade.

So who's fifth on the list?

Tyler Herro. That might surprise some Heat fans, considering how much time Herro is missed. But if Herro gets that contract extension, he might have a chance to chase Adebayo down.