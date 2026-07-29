The Miami Heat will enter next season with a very different roster after pulling off one of their biggest offseasons in franchise history. The scoring hierarchy will look different now that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be leading the way.

The Heat no longer have Tyler Herro or Norm Powell, their two leading scorers from last season, but they do have a more balanced approach with the additions of Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr. While we know Giannis will be the clear number one scorer, and Bam Adebayo will most likely be the second-leading scorer, the other two are up for debate. Erik Spoelstra has multiple proven veterans capable of contributing on any given night.

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked our On SI Heat writers who they believe will finish as Miami's second, third, and fourth leading scorers behind Giannis, and here's what they had to say.

Ethan J. Skolnick

As the roster currently stands, with two or three spots left to fill, it looks like this could be one of the Heat's more top-heavy scoring ledgers in years. During the Jimmy Butler era, there was always a question about who would lead during the regular season -- with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in the ballpark, and Herro at times ahead.

Now it's Giannis a clear #1 and barring slippage, it looks like Bam Adebayo will be second, likely about 7-10 points behind. The question is who is third, and the guess here based on pedigree is Andrew Wiggins, whose scoring tends to come in spurts. Davion Mitchell doesn't figure to have the consistent volume. So it's Pelle Larsson or Tim Hardaway Jr., and Larsson's ability (and need) to do so many different things will likely suppress his total some. So let's say Hardaway Jr. fills that fourth slot, though he may not close some games, and some of his shooting will be replaced at times by someone who isn't on the roster yet -- notably Klay Thompson. If DeMar DeRozan comes aboard, you can probably give him the third place in the pecking order, with everyone else down a notch.

Tony Mejia

Ironically, the answer that would most suit Miami is if they have a different No. 2 through No. 4 leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo on a nightly basis. Andrew Wiggins had a 42-point game inside his first two months with the team, while Bam Adebayo scored 83 points last season.

Neither has proven they're comfortable with being a go-to guy the way Antetokounmpo has but can put the ball in the basket. Similar to Davion Mitchell, their priorities are going to lie on the defensive end and the offense they'll provide will come as a result of taking advantage of their opportunities. For the sake of answering this panel question, Wiggins being the No. 2 scorer would mean he's remaining active on the wing, Adebayo being No. 3 is what he should be in a perfect world where he's anchoring your defense, and your two-guard would be a double-digit scorer ranking fourth. Is that Tim Hardaway Jr.? Pelle Larsson? Someone not yet on the roster? We'll see.