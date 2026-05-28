Ranking the Wings for the Miami Heat's Future

The Miami Heat have to become a lengthier, more athletic, and physical team. That kind of versatility typically starts with your teams wings, the players who occupy the "wings" of a basketball court. These guys fill whatever role is asked of them, three and d, the modern point forward, among other specialites.

But the Miami Heat don't have the strongest core here, which other than their undersized front and back courts, is part of the reason more physical NBA teams exposed the Heat. The Magic for example with Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Tristan da Silva, the Timberwolves and Jaden McDaniels showcased this, and so did many more of the top NBA teams.

So as the Heat step into their next chapter, which wings do they currently have that will impact their future the most?

1. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The man who was snubbed for the sixth man of the year award had an amazing bounce back from his sophomore slump. Jaime Jaquez Jr. anchored Miami's bench and he averaged 15.4/5.0/4.7. Jaime's signature ability this season was his ability to get to the lane and finish, that lane was coined the "Jaime Highway" by John Crotty and Eric Reid. Jaime's next step is to develop a reliable three point shot as he only shot 30% from beyond the arc, but his ability to drive and force the defense to collapse opened up plenty of drive and kicks and was key to Miami's ball movement. Jaquez plays a huge role in Miami's future as a trade asset, or as a building block.

Jaime Jaquez Jr is the first bench player in NBA history with



1,000+ PTS

300+ REB

300+ AST

50+ 3P



in a season. pic.twitter.com/EPzl4r49zY — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 14, 2026

2. Pelle Larsson

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dunks against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson is another winning player. He is the type of role player that you see on every single championship team. He makes the hustle plays, he plays in his role, and he brings the energy. Larsson is extension eligible and will likely be rewarded with a good contract in similar territory of the Alex Caruso's and Christian Braun's of the world. Larsson is what you call a "Heat player" and he averaged 11.4/3.5/3.4 in just 26 minutes.

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson is set to become eligible this summer for a contract extension worth up to $93 million over four years.



Larsson can officially begin extension talks with Miami on July 6, once the Heat exercises the team option on his contract before the June 29… pic.twitter.com/qzx00bbG81 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) May 27, 2026

3. Andrew Wiggins

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vies for a rebound against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins is on here because of two reasons. One, should the Heat trade for Giannis or another star, Wiggins is the type of player you need on a championship team. A three and D wing capable of defending on the perimeter, interior, and being a reliable scorer. We see it right now with Mikal Bridges, Devin Vassel, OG Anunoby, Julian Champagnie, Lu Dort, and many others. If Wiggins opts in, Miami will have a good expiring contract that they can move at next year's deadline, or a key player on a championship team.

Miami's wing room has pieces, but you can never have too many wings. The Miami Heat also have Nikola Jovic who they have put trust in with the extension who they need to bounce back or potentially include in a trade. The room has two guys in Jaquez and Larsson that are guaranteed to help them no matter what, whether as part of the future, or in facilitating a deal.

One thing is for certain is the Heat have to get bigger, they have to get more athletic, and they have to get more physical, they have a good foundation, but now they need to strengthen it.