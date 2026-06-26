Stephen A. Smith Says Pat Riley Wouldn't Say No To LeBron James Returning To Miami

The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo last week, and they aren’t done yet. Could the Miami Heat add another superstar as the final piece to complete a new big three?

During an appearance on First Take, Stephen A. Smith floated the idea of LeBron James returning to the Miami Heat as an unrestricted free agent.

Stephen A. Smith wants LeBron James to RETURN to the Miami Heat:



“If he called Pat Riley, and said ‘listen, I want to come back and join Giannis and Bam, you think Riley will tell him no? He ain’t gonna tell him no.”



(via @FirstTake, h/t @HeatCulture13/@LegionHoops)… — Shot Coverage (@ShotCoverage) June 26, 2026

"If he called Pat Riley, and said 'listen, I want to come back and join Giannis and Bam, you think Riley will tell him no? He ain't gonna tell him no."

It's an intriguing scenario, and it's something that the Miami Heat and Pat Riley have to explore.

A Perfect Basketball Fit

Even at 41, LeBron James remains one of the league's best playmakers and smartest offensive players. Last season, he continued to prove he can help win games with his passing, scoring efficiency, and basketball IQ. If you paired LeBron next to Giannis and Bam Adebayo, that would create arguably the best and most versatile frontcourt trio in the entire NBA.

The fit between the three just makes perfect sense. Giannis will be the number one option, and he will be the Heat’s primary paint option and will lead transition opportunities. Bam Adebayo will be the anchor on defense and will serve as a playmaker and 3rd scoring option. LeBron would be the maestro, orchestrating the offense. LeBron will also contribute as a primary scorer, but the Heat will not rely on him as their main option. He will be able to focus more on facilitating and picking his spots offensively and preserving his body for a deep postseason run.

The trio would also give Erik Spoelstra endless lineup combinations on both ends of the floor. All three players are capable passers, defenders, and can initiate offense, making them incredibly difficult to scheme against.

Can Miami Afford Him?

The biggest obstacle is money. The Miami Heat are hard-capped as a first-apron team. They don’t have much wiggle room to build their roster. They have 4 roster spots to fill, so if they have any hopes of signing LeBron, he will have to take a massive pay cut. The Heat's best chance is to offer the mid-level exception. That would mean a big financial sacrifice from James.

Whether he would do that or not remains to be seen, but the opportunity to reunite with Pat Riley, play under Erik Spoelstra once again, and chase another championship alongside Giannis and Bam would certainly be appealing.

A Storybook Ending?

LeBron James helped the Miami Heat win two championships, and they reached the finals in four consecutive seasons during his tenure with the team. A return “home’ would be an amazing story for the Miami Heat and the NBA. LeBron would be the missing piece to help the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals once again. If James is willing to take that pay cut, the Heat should absolutely make the call.