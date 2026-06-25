LeBron James should go home — to Miami. He played there only half the time he spent in Los Angeles and seven years fewer than Cleveland, but it’s where he did the most work in the shortest amount of time.

Going into year 24, there isn’t much left for him to play for. He has all the money in the world, yet he must feel that some championships slipped away along the years.

Winning another title won’t boost his legacy like winning with him as the guy, but being one of the make-or-break players on a championship team this late in the game would be one of best stories in all of North American sports.

If he can surrender his pride, he has the chance to play for something that matters while living in a tax haven once more, but that means taking a pay cut, which he hasn’t done since his time with them.

The Heat are short of playmakers outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith. Having James around would fix that concern because not many can throw dimes like him or dissect double teams.

He’s still a big and strong body as well, so he could be a weapon out of the post, setting up cutters and shooters. Furthermore, just picture Giannis or Bam at the dunker spot, catching passes from James after attracting help.

The best role for him would be one off the bench in about 20-to-25 minutes. It would be an adjustment that would frustrate him since the lowest minutes he’s logged in his career is 33.2 in 2025-26, but it would preserve him for the playoffs. Additionally, James abandoning his care for stats could make him dangerous since it will make sure he's really always making the right play and committing to defense.

James was the primary force responsible for the greatest years in Heat history, so it's appropriate to bring him back for a last ride with the team. Besides, with four rings, he needs just one more to wear one on each finger, joining an exclusive club of NBA champions.

Dec 30, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) keeps the ball from Denver Nuggets shooting guard Wilson Chandler (21) in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center. The Heat defeated the Nuggets 97-94. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

James has been the man for so long that it must have been a weird and terrifying experience when Luka Dončić took that from him in LA. Still, that’s something every great player has to live with because no one’s game is immortal. Being the man is also a burden because of expectations, and one wonders if James is content with the weight being off his shoulders, or if he was addicted to the spotlight.

In Miami, the spotlight would be on Giannis, and LeBron would be doing the thankless jobs making his life easier, just like Ray Allen, Shane Battier and Mike Miller did for him. Winning takes sacrifice and others did it for James, while his legacy has benefitted immensely for it.

Can he do the same for Giannis and Bam?