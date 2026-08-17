To be a title contender in the NBA everyone knows you need to have multiple stars on your team. The league is correctly called a “star driven league”, there is no secrete to the power the best in the NBA hold. What is often overlooked though is that you need more than just stars to win a title.

Enter Davion Mitchell.

The Miami Heat point guard has become a fan favorite on the team and for good reason. His tenacious defense and reliable offensive performances have been something Heat fans now look forward to.

Mitchell might not have the gaudy numbers as the star players on the team, but what he does is bring impact. He helped change the point of attack defense and turn it from a weakness to a strength. He holds the nickname “off night” for a reason. Bam Adebayo might be the heart and soul of the Heat defense, but Mitchell is the pitbull that leads the charge.

Considering the changes to the Heat roster this offseason, it would be reasonable to assume that Mitchell’s role is changing on the team. He more than likely will not have the ball in his hands as much now that Giannis Antetokounmpo has arrived. This change can make it hard to project what Mitchell’s season numbers will be, but we can still discuss a reasonable expectation for his impact and role on the team.

Defensive side

The Good news for Mitchell is that since he is such a talented point of attack defender, his defensive role should not be changing. His impact should be just as good, if not even better than the previous season.

Now that he has Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, both top 5 defenders in the league when healthy, he has even more freedom to harass the opposing ball handlers. The help support will be something Mitchell has never had the luxury of, so I would not be shocked if he gambles more for steals and pushes up his defense higher.

There really is not much to break down here, I fully expect Mitchell to continue his reputation of being one of the premier defenders at the point guard position. In fact, I think it would actually be unreasonable to guess this would change.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) handles the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) during the first quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Side

As previously mentioned, the offensive side of the ball is where I think the biggest change for Mitchell will be. When you add a top 5 talent like Antetokounmpo, you want the ball in his hands as much as possible. Then you also have Adebayo who should demand significant touches as well. This is where it becomes harder to project, but there are still several ways Mitchell can show his value.

Mitchell will need to continue his phenomenal ball security from last season. He quietly was one of the league leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio. He achieved this through multiple ways, but two things specifically stood out. These were his willingness to push the ball ahead and then not taking unnecessary risk.

These two things might seem like obvious points and simple factors, well because they are. It is fundamental point guard play at any level. The thing is though, both can get lost so quickly. Not everyone has the ability to be disciplined enough to continually focus on the basics.

The other thing I expect from Mitchell is to be a dependable three point shooter. He is a career 35% shooter but in his 100 games with the Heat he is shooting a blistering 41% from three. The downside is that it is on just 3.2 attempts per game.

The percentage is good, but the volume needs to be higher this next season. The attention Antetokounmpo and Adebayo will command from the defense should give Mitchell wide open looks consistently. He has the talent to knock these down at a high clip on high volume.

The other reason why I suspect his three point volume to increase is because we could see a decrease in his drives. His driving ability is very good, and he generates many good looks for himself and his teammates through them. They certainly should not go away.

Though it could just be a numbers game. If you have Antetokounmpo in the paint, the defense is already there and might clog up the lane making it harder to break the defense down and collapse it. They might already be in position. Then he might also not have as many opportunities because of my earlier point that he might not have the ball in his hands as much.

Overall

Overall, it is reasonable to expect Mitchell to continue his high impact play. He will once again be an elite defender that helps set the tone of the defense and using the support behind him to be an even more pesky. The offensive end might see his numbers drop slightly, but the value should still be there. The roster is shaping up nicely for Mitchell to continue to make a name for himself and show even more of what he is capable of.