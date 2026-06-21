The NBA Draft is less than three days away and the trade talk is heating up. It is rumored that the Miami Heat’s former All-Star guard Tyler Herro could be on the move in the trade for Mega Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. It is rumored that the 2019 13th overall picks landing spot would be the Detroit Pistions teaming up with All-NBA superstar Cade Cunningham in the backcourt.

If Duncan Robinson is part of a 3+ team framework that sends him back to Miami alongside Giannis, then the deal cannot be finalized until the new league year on July 1st.



Detroit acquired Robinson via sign-and-trade, prohibiting a return to Miami in the same league year. — Brian Goins (@byBrianGoins) June 21, 2026

Tyler Herro Player Profile

Strengths

Dynamic scoring guard in the mid-range and from deep

· Outstanding free throw shooter

· Good passer

· Decent ball handler, seems improved compared to previous seasons

· Improved finisher at the rim

Opportunities to improve

· Speed

· Limited vertical athlete

· Requires a screen to be at his best

· Shot selection has improved but

· Finishing over length

· Negative defender

· Availability

Fit in Detroit

Tyler brings much needed efficient offense to a hungry Pistons team. He can stretch the floor from deep. He shot 37.8% from three last season in Miami’s up-tempo space and pace offense. He improved his overall field goal percentage to 48%. That is up from his sixth man of the year season where he shot 43.9%. He would be a great fit beside the ball dominant Cunningham by stretching the floor. This would give him more room to operate without a double team on Tyler’s side. This would also allow Cade to get off the ball and not carry as much of a burden all season and in the playoffs.

The Pistons were the 11th overall team in defensive rating last season. This would allow them to hide Tyler because he is a negative defender. He is almost assured to get hunted during the playoffs and be put into every action.

The other side of this coin is his availability. He has only managed to play on average 58 games per year. He has only played over 60 games three times in his career. This is a gamble on Tyler not being asked to carry the load as often offensively as he did in Miami. This should in theory keep him on the court with less wear and tear.

The playoffs

The most important thing to Detroit is the playoffs. This is the other troubling part of Herro’s career. He is mainly a regular season performer. He is averaging a measly 32.9% from deep in the playoffs He is shooting an abysmal 40.9% from the field overall. When the lights are brightest can the Pistons count on him to deliver?

This is part of the Herro experience. Excellent regular season stats when he’s available and then schemed out in the playoffs. That isn’t troubling enough, Tyler’s availability issues follow him into the postseason. He has missed a total of 25 playoff games in his career.

Should the Pistons complete the trade and sign Herro to an extension. They will be getting an outstanding regular-season player and an experienced postseason performer. The stats and the film for the postseason should give fans a reason to worry. They should also hold their breath with each foray to the rim and dive to the hardwood because availability is scarce in his career.

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