The Miami Heat's Draft Board: Guard Edition

It's almost that time for the Miami Heat. Well, maybe.

The NBA draft is one of this organization's main ways of bulking up their roster. From taking Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro late lottery to nice finds with Jaime Jaquez Jr and Kel'el Ware, the scouting department is always well prepared for this night.

The reason it's a maybe is due to the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, as those talks have seemed to be heating up as of late, which could land the team's 13th overall pick in Milwaukee.

But we will save that scenario for another time.

For now, let's discuss some options for the Heat, and we will be starting with the guard room.

This is an extremely deep NBA draft, but it's an even deeper point guard room when eyeing down first round talents. Not going with positional size on the wing or big man room may frustrate some, but best player available must always remain the top priority.

And that very well could be a guard.

Guys like Darius Acuff Jr, Keaton Wagler, and Kingston Flemings I would say are surely out of the Heat's bracket at 13, as it's possible those three guys go one after another from picks 5 to 7.

The guy to watch outside that bunch as somebody who could fall would be Mikel Brown Jr.

Lastly let’s discuss Mikel Brown Jr



Usually around that top 10 range in most mock drafts, but somebody to monitor if he falls a bit



6’5 point guard out of Louisville with some real play-making flashes



Just take a look at some of these reads pic.twitter.com/msKVP4hFs0 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 21, 2026

This 6'5, 190 pound point guard out of Louisville would surely be a top 8 pick if it wasn't for some back injuries that derailed his freshman season.

The talent is undoubtedly there. An elite play-maker off the bounce after a season with a ton of responsibility. Some try and discredit his decision making due to some turnovers, but it's natural when discussing high usage guards at the college level.

It's the same thing they said about the Heat's most recent rookie Kasparas Jakucionis back at Illinois.

Brown Jr shot 34% from three this season, but don't let that number think his three ball isn't a top attribute of his. He's a tough shot maker that can knock down perimeter shots both off the dribble and off the catch.

Brown shot 34% from three in his freshman season, which would lead to some giving the last two guys the edge



But I’m not sure about that



Mikel Brown is so under control off the dribble as a scorer, and the degree of difficulty of his shots is a factor



He can be a fun scorer pic.twitter.com/n0K1K8H00K — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 21, 2026

When it comes to this guard class, he's just one of those guys that's extremely under control and can sort of project what he could be at the pro level.

His floor seems high enough to play now, but his youth means the upside is a big time plus as well.

If Mikel Brown Jr slips, I can see Miami jumping on it totally.

Let’s start with Labaron Philon



The 6’2 guard out of Alabama has caught some buzz around Miami for some recent IG pics



But he makes sense for more reasons than that



Just watch his pick and roll ability as a downhill scorer and creator



Took a big efficiency jump at the rim pic.twitter.com/VdgD2cmbCX — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 21, 2026

Two other names to bunch up as possibilities would be Labaron Philon and Cameron Carr.

Philon often finds himself projected higher in most mock drafts, and that's because this 6'2 point guard out of Alabama showcased a ton of his skillset in his sophomore season. The finishing was up and down his freshman year as the secondary creator next to Mark Sears, but it took a huge jump this past season.

Usage rose, attempts rose, and somehow efficiency rose.

Philon took six threes a game and knocked down 40% of them. He's a really strong pick and roll player and has shown some defensive upside when guarding his position.

This isn't a bad swing if Miami is eyeing down some offensive talent to pair with Jakucionis in the back-court for the future.

Some more shot creation looks



He’s a tough player to keep in front of you, and can be unpredictable in space



The Heat often land high floor and “predictable” guys



I’m a fan of leaning into high upside offensive players with this pick



Philon is interesting pic.twitter.com/rJmQ3mQzya — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 21, 2026

While Philon is the on-ball guy, Cameron Carr is interesting for the opposite reasons.

He's a really strong outside shooter off the catch, similarly knocking down 37% of his threes on 6 attempts. But when you really watch these attempts, he shoots them from absolutely anywhere with unlimited range.

Carr really impressed at the combine: not just due to his scoring punch in the scrimmages, but also due to this 6'5 guard measuring a near 7'1 wingspan.

The three point shooting is a real thing here



Has showcased unlimited range with his ability to pull off the catch from anywhere beyond the arc



Shot 37% from three on 6 attempts



This Heat team has missed outside shooting as of late and it would be a needed boost



Just watch: pic.twitter.com/HS9GEhP8nG — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 21, 2026

If you dive into his film, the athleticism jumps off the page. He creates highlight dunks with his leaping ability, and seems to project as a high level off-ball player due to his shot and lob ability on back cuts.

Both these guys have a decently high upside for different reasons, and it'll come down to what Miami's scouting department values most.

Some other guys that will get some consideration include Brayden Burries, Ebuka Okorie, and Christian Anderson.

Burries is projected the highest, often in the top 10, but his secondary and complementary scoring for Arizona would make you believe his best impact would come with a team with an established number one option.

But it is important to note Miami's recent track record of scouting Arizona hard.

Okorie and Anderson are projected closer to 20 in this draft and both are undersized point guards, but their speed, shiftiness, and offensive punch is worth the look.

I'm not sure the Miami Heat are eager to go guard with this pick, but if the best player on that big board happens to be in that position group, they won't force a pick in another direction.

They will instinctively take that guy.