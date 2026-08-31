If your reading this, Pelle Larsson probably got hit in the face, and there is a good chance he is on his way to the free throw line. At least that has been the theme of his last 6 months.

Pelle Larsson is coming off a great Summer in FIBA competition and had a breakout season for the Miami Heat in the NBA.

The former second round pick averaged 11.4/3.5/3.4 this past season and carried that momentum to the Summer.

Pelle Larsson wraps up his FIBA World Cup Qualifier run with Sweden:



4 games:

26.0 PPG | 42.9 FG% | 78.6 FT%

Larsson will now focus on getting ready for Miami HEAT training camp. https://t.co/ghw9kGRJxk — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) August 30, 2026

With that in mind, Larsson carries one of the Miami Heat's best contracts; Larsson is scheduled to make just $2.3 million in 2026-27. I believe that Larsson should be a part of the Miami Heat's future, and he is up for a four year deal up to $93 million dollars.

Larsson is the type of player you see on every Championship team, he does the dirty work, he is a smart player, he has high energy, and he is only getting better. Larsson has the ability to slow the game down as shown by his ability to get to the free throw line, he thrives at the rim, and should he take a leap from beyond the arc, he will be one of the Heat's best players.

Contract Information

Pelle Larsson will have a $3.1 million cap hold next summer as a potential restricted free agent and the Heat should pay him before then, regardless of prior contracts that they have. Thanks to Andrew Wiggins decreasing salary and other players that may leave from this season, Larsson needs to be a mainstay for this Heat build.

Should Larsson take another leap, giving him the max extension that he is up for makes plenty of sense, but tying him up early to a more team friendly deal ($18-$20 million) for four years, makes all the sense. Larsson was the right player to hold on to in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and he should be here for the Championship window.

Now hear from others here OnSI.....

Major Passons

Mar 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) tries to shoot against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Though I love Pelle Larsson, giving him the full 4 year $93 million would not be wise. It would limit the ability for the Heat to add others to bolster their roster. I hate throwing out numbers because the cap is always changing, but somewhere around $15 million per year. This would be a healthy number that gives the Heat flexibility but also secures an important young player that is still developing his game."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"When the Heat like a player and trust his work ethic, they generally don't wait until the player reaches restricted free agency; they come to an agreement on an extension well prior. Sometimes they act too soon (see Nikola Jovic, though he may be salvageable this season as his new four-year deal kicks in), but most of the time, it's a wise decision. With Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware all gone to Milwaukee, none getting an extension with Miami, it clears a path for Larsson, whom the Heat like a lot, with good reason. He's the ideal fit for the current build, probably opening as the sixth man but closing a lot of close games. So my expectation is that Heat find a comfortable number for the former second-pick; 4 years at $70 million (a bit higher than Jovic) sounds about right, and would make the contract tradeable if necessary. But the Heat likely won't want to move Larsson anywhere."