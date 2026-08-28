Pelle Larsson’s Huge 31-Point Performance Is Another Encouraging Sign for Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson continues to shine this offseason, and he delivered an amazing performance for Sweden on Thursday, scoring a game-high 31 points in an 86-81 road victory over Finland in FIBA World Cup qualifying play. He added five rebounds while shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.

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Pelle Larsson just dropped 31 points for Sweden



Let’s talk about it with a quick thread: — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) August 27, 2026

Is Larsson ready to take on an even bigger role for the Heat as he heads into his third NBA season?

Larsson was everywhere, doing a little bit of everything vs Finland. His all-around game is shining in Europe, and he isn’t just scoring big. He’s defending, rebounding, and getting to the free-throw line at will.

Sweden won its fourth straight qualifying game, and Larsson was the driving force behind it.

The Heat should be extremely happy about his performances and how this can hopefully translate to the NBA next season.

Larsson Continues To Take A Step Forward

Larsson had the opposite of a sophomore slump last season; he improved significantly during his second NBA season. If he can take another small leap, this could help the Heat’s championship aspirations.

Larsson's rookie year was ok; he averaged only 4.6 points in 14.2 minutes per game. However, his second season was great! Larsson increased those numbers to 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He played in 70 games and started 54 of them for the Heat.

Now he is showing another side of his game with Sweden, which should be very encouraging for Heat fans. In FIBA, his role isn’t simply to defend and play off the ball; he is the focal point, and he’s carrying a much larger offensive load.

Thursday wasn't even his first 31-point performance of these qualifiers. Larsson also scored 31 against Slovenia in July. Through three qualifying appearances, he has scored 81 total points, including back-to-back 31-point performances.

Perhaps the most encouraging part of Thursday's game was his ability to consistently create pressure around the basket. Larsson made seven of his 10 two-point attempts and earned 14 free throws. His ball-handling and ability to get to the rim are improving, and his aggression is leading to more free throws, which is a major factor.

Miami Could Have An Important Bench Piece

Larsson's usage and role will dramatically change when he returns to Miami. He will be a role player off the bench, not a starter. And that’s perfectly fine and OK with him; he's shown he is a versatile guard who can close out attacks and get downhill. His energy on both ends of the floor will be contagious and will be one of the Heat’s primary bench players. Larsson will give Spo lots of flexibility with his rotations and if he can create offense for the second unit, the Heat will be in a good spot.

There is still one obvious area Larsson needs to improve. He shot 32.3 percent from three last season and is just 4-of-24 from beyond the arc through three World Cup qualifying games. If he can become a more consistent perimeter shooter, his fit next to Miami's stars becomes considerably easier.