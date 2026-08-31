The three Miami Heat players that will pair best with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ever since the Miami Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade this offseason, many like to discuss the roster. Most of these comments have been negative, but honestly few valid points are made.

The Heat roster fits together better than most people believe, and you are starting to see some people realize this. We are leaving the initial quick reaction phase of the trade aftermath and now people are actually thinking. These three players are helping change the narrative and will fit the best alongside Antetokounmpo.

Andrew Wiggins

There are some obvious fits next to Antetokounmpo and we will get to one later, but Andrew Wiggins is a sneaky good fit along side the 2 time MVP.

Wiggins is a do it all player. He might not be the star many expected coming out of college, but he has developed into an impactful player. He is able to do almost anyone you could want out of someone to supplement a star.

Wiggins game is not flashy, so people overlook how he contributes. Once you start paying attention you realize he does well playing off others. This obviously was no clearer than when he was on the Golden State Warriors and teammate with Steph Curry.

Though Antetokounmpo and Curry do not have similar games, the attention of the defense is similar. All Wiggins needs to do is play good hard defense and find the open space to be a secondary scorer. Both of these things Wiggins does well.

Simone Fontecchio (and all the other shooters)

Every three point shooter on the Miami Heat should be rejoicing that Antetokounmpo is now their teammate. Few players generate the defensive attention, especially in the paint. This attention will consistently free up players on the perimeter for easy open looks.

I chose Simone Fontecchio because I think people might be over looking him. The additions of Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. both rightfully get talked about, but Fontecchio needs to be mentioned with the Heat shooters as well.

Fontecchio is never afraid to let a shot fly when the ball hits his hands. Him paying with the gravity of Antetokounmpo could be a career changer for him. Fontecchio will get plenty of looks and he will be ready to shoot all of them,

Pelle Larsson

Similarly to Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson might not be the most obvious fit next to Antetokounmpo. Like I mentioned previously, the shooters are the obvious fits next to the next great Heat star.

Larsson is able to change his game to fit whatever his team needs at any given point. He is another player that is versatile in the way they can play. He fits Antetokounmpo in many ways but 2 stand out.

First Larsson is a tough hard nosed defender. This will pair great with the 2 time MVP because it will set a defensive tone in the backcourt that Antetokounmpo, along with Bam Adebayo, can continue in the frontcourt. Larsson will be a pest to anyone with the ball, then if they do get by him Antetokounmpo will be right there to clean it up. Opposing offensive players will struggle against this defense.

The other way and maybe my favorite is, Larsson will allow Antetokounmpo to focus on being macro, not the micro. Let me explain, Larsson is always doing the dirty work, diving for loose balls, running the extra steps, even getting in little scuffles to set the tone. Antetokounmpo, despite his greatness, has also been a player that does this,

Antetokounmpo will not stop doing this, it is who he is, but Larsson could take some of that burden off of him. They are like minded in how they approach the game. Max effort 24/7 and take no moment for granted. They will only strengthen each other.

Another added benefit of this is that it could also help preserve Antetokounmpo’s health. Not being the one to constantly hit the floor could help keep the nagging injuries away. Every time Larsson beats Antetokounmpo to the floor, it could be saving the Heat season on bruise at a time.