The Miami Heat are about to start a new season and this time the roster is shaken up. With a lot of new pieces roles will change. With the new year comes new expectations, and these are the tiers the Heat players fall into.

The Stars

These are the alphas on the team. These guys are the heart and soul of the Heat and are the leaders of the new era.

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At minimum a top three player in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to once again stake his claim as the best player in the NBA. The 2-time MVP now has a new home and is poised to set the world on fire once again.

Bam Adebayo

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The captain and truly the soul of the team is none other than Bam Adebayo. Adebayo is an elite defender and has improved his offensive game to now be lethal. Just ask the Wizards who allowed him to score 83 points in a single game.

Other starters

The guys are the other three rounding out the typical starting lineup and will have important roles on the team.

Andrew Wiggins

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former first overall pick, Andrew Wiggins, will once again play a key role for Miami this season. He is a do it all player that provides consistent production. Do not expect too many eye-popping box score games from Wiggins, but the production will be steady and important.

Davion Mitchell

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hard-nosed defender Davion Mitchell will once again be playing a key role for Miami this season. He provides excellent defense on the perimeter and has developed his offensive game to be a threat when playing off other stars.

Klay Thompson

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The newest Heat sniper, Klay Thompson looks to add to his ring collection after signing with Miami following a buyout from Dallas. Thompson is the second greatest shooter of all time and should provide a lethal dynamic when paired with the Heat’s stars.

The Consistent Role Players

The consistent role players are guys that should find minutes off the bench in any game no matter the matchup. They are expected to have a large impact on the Heat's season.

Pelle Larsson

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a compelling case to be made that Larsson should start over Thompson, but the rotation is more fluid if Larsson comes off the bench. At the end of the season, I expect to be hearing Larsson’s name in the thick of the 6 Man of the Year race.

Bobby Portis

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Portis came from Milwaukee with Antetokounmpo, and he is the perfect fit for Miami. His three-point shooting and toughness are both things this team needs. Though his defense is not as good as it once was, it is not crazy to think he can reclaim some of that playing alongside both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining the Heat from the Denver Nuggets, Tim Hardaway Jr. looks to provide elite shooting off the bench for Miami. As a second-generation Heat player, Hardaway Jr. looks to do something his legendary dad never did and that is win an NBA championship in Miami.

The Situational Role players

Situational role players are guys off the bench that fit a specific role, but their value will fluctuate based off the matchup.

Simone Fontecchio

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simone Fontecchio made a lot of fans with his shooting last year and I expect that continue this season. When he is hitting his shots, he provides the Heat with a big body shooter who is willing to let it fly in all situations. Fontecchio needs to be more consistent and elevate his defense to move up a tier.

Nikola Jovic

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) passes the basketball as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) defends during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jovic has had an up and down start to his NBA career. This season might be his real make or break year after his disappointing campaign last season. He has the talent to be bumped up a tier, but he needs more consistency and talent only goes so far.

Dru Smith

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dru Smith is a huge talking point among Miami Heat fans. His game is anything but flashy, but in certain things he is truly elite. Defense as his calling card, Smith will provide elite point of attack defense and once again carve out a role on this team.

Nick Richards

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) defends against Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Richards gives the Heat another option in the frontcourt. This will help keep Antetokounmpo and Adebayo fresh over the course of a long season. Richards is a nice depth piece that his biggest value will be giving the two stars a rest.

Myron Gardner

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myron Gardner is known to be a pest on the defensive end. His ability to get under opposing players’ skin is a legitimate skill. Gardner is continuing to grow his game, but there is a role for him on this team over an 82-game season.

The Emergency Options

The Emergency Options are players that will not be relied on to do anything significant for the Heat this season. No knock on these players as they are mostly young and developing, but they will not be big contributors.

Keshad Johnson

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) dunks over rapper E-40 in the slam dunk contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keshad Johnson could be in the situational role players tier because I do believe there are certain situations he could help the team. The issue is he is now on a two-way contract, so he is more limited in his availability. Johnson just barely misses the next tier.

Ryan Conwell

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) celebrates after hitting a three-point goal against NC State at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similarly to Johnson, Ryan Conwell just barely misses the cut of the next tier. If this list was made before the signing of Thompson, then he would be bumped up a tier. The issue for Conwell is now that there are three players in his role ahead of him. I expect Conwell to get minutes but not significant playing time.

Tre Donaldson

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts after a play against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Donaldson is a rookie coming from the University of Miami. He also previously made stops at Auburn and Michigan, respectively. Donaldson has shown some promise this offseason but still has some developing to do. He is also on a two-way contract.

Vladislav Goldin

Dec 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Vladislav Goldin (50) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vladislav Goldin has kept his two-way contract from last season, but I really do not expect any contributions from him. Goldin still has a ways to develop before I would put him on an NBA floor in any consistent manner.