Each Miami Heat player's role as they head into training camp
In this story:
The Miami Heat are about to start a new season and this time the roster is shaken up. With a lot of new pieces roles will change. With the new year comes new expectations, and these are the tiers the Heat players fall into.
The Stars
These are the alphas on the team. These guys are the heart and soul of the Heat and are the leaders of the new era.
Giannis Antetokounmpo.
At minimum a top three player in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to once again stake his claim as the best player in the NBA. The 2-time MVP now has a new home and is poised to set the world on fire once again.
Bam Adebayo
The captain and truly the soul of the team is none other than Bam Adebayo. Adebayo is an elite defender and has improved his offensive game to now be lethal. Just ask the Wizards who allowed him to score 83 points in a single game.
Other starters
The guys are the other three rounding out the typical starting lineup and will have important roles on the team.
Andrew Wiggins
The former first overall pick, Andrew Wiggins, will once again play a key role for Miami this season. He is a do it all player that provides consistent production. Do not expect too many eye-popping box score games from Wiggins, but the production will be steady and important.
Davion Mitchell
The hard-nosed defender Davion Mitchell will once again be playing a key role for Miami this season. He provides excellent defense on the perimeter and has developed his offensive game to be a threat when playing off other stars.
Klay Thompson
The newest Heat sniper, Klay Thompson looks to add to his ring collection after signing with Miami following a buyout from Dallas. Thompson is the second greatest shooter of all time and should provide a lethal dynamic when paired with the Heat’s stars.
The Consistent Role Players
The consistent role players are guys that should find minutes off the bench in any game no matter the matchup. They are expected to have a large impact on the Heat's season.
Pelle Larsson
There is a compelling case to be made that Larsson should start over Thompson, but the rotation is more fluid if Larsson comes off the bench. At the end of the season, I expect to be hearing Larsson’s name in the thick of the 6 Man of the Year race.
Bobby Portis
Bobby Portis came from Milwaukee with Antetokounmpo, and he is the perfect fit for Miami. His three-point shooting and toughness are both things this team needs. Though his defense is not as good as it once was, it is not crazy to think he can reclaim some of that playing alongside both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Joining the Heat from the Denver Nuggets, Tim Hardaway Jr. looks to provide elite shooting off the bench for Miami. As a second-generation Heat player, Hardaway Jr. looks to do something his legendary dad never did and that is win an NBA championship in Miami.
The Situational Role players
Situational role players are guys off the bench that fit a specific role, but their value will fluctuate based off the matchup.
Simone Fontecchio
Simone Fontecchio made a lot of fans with his shooting last year and I expect that continue this season. When he is hitting his shots, he provides the Heat with a big body shooter who is willing to let it fly in all situations. Fontecchio needs to be more consistent and elevate his defense to move up a tier.
Nikola Jovic
Nikola Jovic has had an up and down start to his NBA career. This season might be his real make or break year after his disappointing campaign last season. He has the talent to be bumped up a tier, but he needs more consistency and talent only goes so far.
Dru Smith
Dru Smith is a huge talking point among Miami Heat fans. His game is anything but flashy, but in certain things he is truly elite. Defense as his calling card, Smith will provide elite point of attack defense and once again carve out a role on this team.
Nick Richards
Nick Richards gives the Heat another option in the frontcourt. This will help keep Antetokounmpo and Adebayo fresh over the course of a long season. Richards is a nice depth piece that his biggest value will be giving the two stars a rest.
Myron Gardner
Myron Gardner is known to be a pest on the defensive end. His ability to get under opposing players’ skin is a legitimate skill. Gardner is continuing to grow his game, but there is a role for him on this team over an 82-game season.
The Emergency Options
The Emergency Options are players that will not be relied on to do anything significant for the Heat this season. No knock on these players as they are mostly young and developing, but they will not be big contributors.
Keshad Johnson
Keshad Johnson could be in the situational role players tier because I do believe there are certain situations he could help the team. The issue is he is now on a two-way contract, so he is more limited in his availability. Johnson just barely misses the next tier.
Ryan Conwell
Similarly to Johnson, Ryan Conwell just barely misses the cut of the next tier. If this list was made before the signing of Thompson, then he would be bumped up a tier. The issue for Conwell is now that there are three players in his role ahead of him. I expect Conwell to get minutes but not significant playing time.
Tre Donaldson
Tre Donaldson is a rookie coming from the University of Miami. He also previously made stops at Auburn and Michigan, respectively. Donaldson has shown some promise this offseason but still has some developing to do. He is also on a two-way contract.
Vladislav Goldin
Vladislav Goldin has kept his two-way contract from last season, but I really do not expect any contributions from him. Goldin still has a ways to develop before I would put him on an NBA floor in any consistent manner.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Major Passons has covered the Miami Heat for the Five Reasons Sports Network since 2022, and regularly appears on their lead podcast, Five on the Floor. He has also specialized in coverage of the G League. X (formerly Twitter) handle: @Major_Passons.Follow Major_Passons