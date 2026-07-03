LeBron James is once again the most prized free agent in the NBA. This is not an unusual place for him as he most famously joined the Miami Heat in arguably the greatest and most publicized free agent signing in the league’s history. This time though, there might be more teams in the mix.

James is reportedly open to joining any team in the league, and to make it even more interesting, he is supposedly not worried about money. He might even take a veteran minimum contract if he lands on the right team. Combine those with the greatness of James and every team will be lining up.

Interestingly his agent, Rich Paul, has now gone on a podcast and listed teams. These teams are what he calls “realistic”, so presumedly they should be looked at as the top destinations. We are going to look at the teams in the Western Conference to see who might take James away from the Heat.

Rich Paul made a whiteboard laying out LeBron’s “realistic” destinations



(via Game Over Pod, @TheHeatCentral) pic.twitter.com/QrpQ4QM2e6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 3, 2026

Golden State Warriors

First up we have the Golden State Warriors, and this is an obvious one to see why James might be interested in singing. They have the greatest shooter to ever live in Steph Curry. Really nothing else needs to be said but if you did need more convincing there is more to sell.

If James were to join the Warriors, him and Curry would create arguably the greatest duo in the sports history. Then you add superstar role player Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler (if he is still on the team). Adding James to this group would be basketball cinema.

James is not just a basketball player; he has many other interests and business outside of his day job. Golden State would be a fantastic place to live when looking at reasons outside of basketball. The question is, would James really want to join one of the biggest rivals of his NBA career?

Dallas Mavericks

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Next, we have the Mavericks, but I am skeptical of this one. Yes, they have Cooper Flagg and some talent, but they are not competing for titles even with James.

Then we have another issue that surely has to come into play. The one true failure of James’ career, the 2011 NBA finals series against the Mavericks. Could James put this aside and join Flagg?

As Paul even points out, almost all the draws to the Mavericks are not basketball related. James would have opportunities to golf and grow his brand in different ways than he had before. Once again, I am skeptical these would actually be enough to entice James.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Now we have another exciting team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Look, I don’t know if this team would be great, but boy would it be must watch TV. The mix of James, Anthony Edwards, and Lamelo Ball would be one of the most unique 3 star pairings I can think of.

This team has showtime written all over it and James would push that farther. To add to their 2 young star guards, they do have a defensive center in Rudy Gobert who could give support near the rim. I know fans like to make jokes about Gobert, but he is legitimately excellent at what he does. This team could be a real force in the West.

Denver Nuggets

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Next up are the Denver Nuggets. The combination of James and Nikola Jokic would have defenses looking confused with their spectacular passing ability. I am a sucker for great passers, and this would be one of my favorite duos to watch.

They would also have players like Cameron Johnson and Jamal Murray to play off of James. This team would be lethal and a great offensive fit for James. There would be concerns on the defensive end, but this would be a team that could challenge the Spurs and Thunder for the West crown. James could be exactly what the Nuggets need to get back to the top tier in the western conference.

San Antonio Spurs

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Lastly, we have the San Antonio Spurs. The word “generational” gets thrown out way too frequently. There are only a handful of truly generational prospects in the league’s history, and the two most recent would be on the same team if James joined the Spurs.

The Spurs, as you know, are coming off a disappointing Finals loss in which they had the lead or tied in the last 2 minutes of every game. They lost that series 4-1. Simply put, they are right there to compete for a title, they just need a closer and someone to mentor young superstar Victor Wembanyama on how to navigate greatness. James could be the one to push them over the edge to reclaim former glory.

There is one thing that concerns me for the Spurs chances and that is the playoff history between James and the organization. Similar to the Warriors and Mavericks, would James really want to play for a team that beat him in the finals?

There are East teams also

Like I said earlier, supposedly every team ahs a chance. Paul even mentions numerous Eastern conference teams in the whiteboard. The LeBron James drama could just be starting.