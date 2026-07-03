LeBron James could still wind up with the New York Knicks, but that’s a longshot.

For those linked to the Miami Heat who will never have anything nice to say about the reigning defending camps, finally breaking through to win a championship last month now has a silver lining. The Knicks winning their first championship since 1973 is likely to keep James from closing his career in Gotham.

That nugget was one revelation in Rich Paul’s chat with Max Kellerman on their “Game Over” podcast, which prominently featured James’ agent and Klutch Sports CEO working through some of his top client’s potential destinations a whiteboard.

I mentioned in this July 1 column that James’ well-known fascination with calling Madison Square Garden his home arena at some point in his storied career would play a larger role in this summer’s decision over where to play next. Paul confirmed that, stating “if the Knicks hadn’t have won, there would be no board. (LeBron would) be going to the Knicks.”

It’s no longer an attractive situation since James’ arrival could make him the fall guy if New York failed to repeat, which means the three East teams Paul broke down on the whiteboard loom largest as far as Miami is concerned.

Kellerman detailed how the presence of Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Andrew Wiggins on the defensive end would be ideal given that James is no longer an asset on the defensive end like he was when he first arrived in South Florida in 2010.

The Heat being featured prominently is great news for Heat’s pursuit of the player who helped deliver a pair of championships for the franchise as Finals MVP in ‘12 and ‘13. New York’s title and Paul’s praise for the Indiana Pacers can also be chalked up as positive signs those two won't ultimately wind up being LeBron's landing spot.

The Philadelphia 76ers moving on to the list of top contenders for his final destination is a major development.

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown’s move to Philly makes 76ers a title threat

It wasn’t quite Luka Doncic to the Lakers, but Jaylen Brown being shipped to Philadelphia by Boston is on that block in terms of shock value. The Celtics decided to move their most recent Finals MVP recipient within the division in a move that will afford them greater flexibility moving forward while significantly strengthening a rival.

Similar to Miami adding Antetokounmpo and figuring things out on the fly, the Sixers will add a highly motivated Brown to a core that features Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and promising All-Rookie First Teamer V.J. Edgecombe. Like the Heat, they have a spot in the starting lineup that LeBron would fit into nicely.

James has history with the Heat that should give them an edge over every other team vying for his services besides the Cleveland Cavaliers, particularly given his familiarity with South Florida, Miami’s front office and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

However, his ideal teammate in the entire conference is Maxey, who is represented by Klutch Sports and is someone who James adores as a person. There’s no question the All-Star guard will lead Philadelphia’s recruiting pitch and can entice James on a very real ring pursuit with Brown on board.

Home sweet home remains LeBron’s most likely East destination

According to DraftKings, the Golden State Warriors are the team most likely to land James, but if he does wind up in the Eastern Conference, ending his career where it started is the most likely outcome according to the betting markets.

James will be holding court with interested parties in Cleveland, but that doesn’t mean a lot if history is any indication. He taped the 2010 “Decision” in Connecticut, leading many to speculate the New York Knicks or New Jersey Nets would be the choice, and we know how that worked out.

Nov 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul lauded the comforts of home on “Game Over,” but also lamented that one of James’ favorite players was no longer in the mix with the Cavs.

“The negative is, no knock to James Harden, but no Darius Garland,” Paul said. “He loves Garland like he loves Tyrese Maxey.”

Heat fans know how tight James was with Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, the “Banana Boat Crew,” so it’s important to him to be tight with guys even if it’s not a dealbreaker. He doesn’t have that type of relationship with anyone on the current Heat or Cavs, so Maxey is now a major x-factor as this latest NBA offseason saga enters July 4th weekend.