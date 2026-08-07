These stars are standing in the way of Giannis winning his 3rd MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest players in the NBA today and will be a first ballot Hall of Fame player when he retires. His greatness is undisputed at this point. Like all great players though, he is looking to add to his legacy.

The NBA is a star driven league and we are spoiled with incredible players playing in this era. Antetokounmpo has accomplished practically everything possible for a player, but that was all with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat would love for Antetokounmpo to add to his hardware collection, but it will be easier said than done. These players are his greatest competition to win his 3rd MVP award, something that would stamp his legacy as one of the top 20 players of all time.

Victor Wembanyama

Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) holds up his Defensive Player of the Year award before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who else could the list start with than the guy that has set the NBA world on fire with his jaw dropping talent matched with his unprecedented frame. He truly is an NBA alien, and I mean that as a compliment.

Coming off a Finals loss to the New York Knicks, Wembanyama will come into the new season looking to make a statement. In that series some flaws were shown and if we noticed it, you could bet your money Wembanyama himself noticed.

Not only is Wembanyama an excellent player that is also improving, but his team is great also. It is known that team success plays into awards and the Spurs are poised to be a top 2 seed in the West at minimum. Wembanyama is my early pick for MVP, even above Antetokounmpo.

Joel Embiid

May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; NBA Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) receives the MVP trophy before game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The talent is undeniable with Embiid, who already can claim the title of NBA MVP winning the award in the 2022-2023 season. The issue holding Embiid back is his health and team success.

In terms of team success, this should be the best team Embiid has ever played on. The additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown should catapult the 76ers into contention for the #1 seed in the East. In fact, I have them as my favorites to earn the top seed.

As for health, this is largely unpredictable. Now it has been predictable that Embiid will undoubtably miss games due to injury, but I have a feeling this could change. As mentioned previously the team is much better than previous years, this could be the key.

Adding two proven Finals MVPs to the roster and the best player of his era in James, will take further pressure off of Embiid. I do not want to leave out Tyreese Maxey either who is a superstar in his own right. These three should be able to help carry the load with Embiid.

I think they help him stay healthy and Embiid turns back the clock to have a fantastic season. Embiid should put up fantastic numbers and if the 76ers are a top seed in the East, I project he has a legitimate chance to win his 2nd MVP award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) with the MVP award before game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much needs to be said here when discussing the back-to-back MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the best player in the league. He is on the best team in the league, and he puts up other worldly numbers.

The greatness of Gilgeous-Alexander likes to be debated and honestly discredited by many NBA fans. The fact remains though he is effective and leads his team to wins just as well as anyone. He is a scoring machine, making each bucket look effortless.

Frequently documented is his ability to get to the free throw line, but people focus on what he does not that the defense is legitimately fouling him.

I am certain Gilgeous-Alexander will have another fantastic season but am honestly skeptical he would actually win a third consecutive MVP. The voters tend to start overlooking players to an extent after they have won one MVP, but then especially after winning two in a row. Still, it would be foolish to make a list without including the guy that currently holds the crown.