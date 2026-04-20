What's the right path for the Miami Heat in the draft?



The Miami Heat’s streak of six straight postseason appearances came to an end in Charlotte in the 9 and 10 Play-In game, and now they’ll have their highest pick, at least, since 2017 or 2019, in the 13 range. It would be unwise to place stock in a fortuitous jump into the top eight or better, but if it happens, then Nick Arison and the committee will have to make an offering to the basketball gods.

When it comes to drafting, the best player available should be taken nine out of 10 times. Considering the Heat’s position, and how getting back to relevancy is not a quick fix, now is the time that it would be OK to gamble on the project with tremendous upside.

There’s presumably no project like an 18-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo, or age 22 Draymond Green, but fortune favors the bold. If they identified someone who they thought was two or three years away from being highly impactful, then keep on with the long game, leaning on the development of Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larsson, while this new kid improves behind the scenes.

Still, whether they go that route or take the best available player, they need to nail this draft. Their player development program rightfully gets a lot of praise, but the scouting department, which has been good, needs to be a bit sharper. The path to star acquisition isn’t what it used to be in the times before the Big Three, and deals like the one that brought in Jimmy Butler are outliers.

Aside, how many teams have the infrastructure to trade a gold claim for a star and still remain a real contender? It’s not many, and the Heat definitely are not one of them.

So the draft is the way — it’s the only way.

Of course, nobody has a perfect field goal percentage when choosing prospects, but taking Precious Achiuwa and Nikola Jović in 2020 and 2022 are still enough to worry fans about them blowing it again. On top of that, who can forget the Justise Winslow pick? It means nada that he was expected to be around a top five or six pick -- a proper evaluation would not have placed him over Devin Booker. But they don’t need to feel too bad about that one because their old friend Stan VanGundy blew that one for the Detroit Pistons.

But what about Bam Adebayo and his timeline? That’s the thing, it may not even be his anymore despite him being their best player, who is not quite as good as the top guys in the conference but still darn good. If this retooling takes a few years, he’ll only be 32 by the time the team is ready but likely a bit less athletic.

The worst thing the team could do is trade their pick to double down on this mold, which would be like trying to patch a hole in a raft with their hands. Luckily for them, the draft is deep and if they handle their homework correctly, they’ll take a very talented kid.

There is no right or wrong answer with the philosophy on this pick.