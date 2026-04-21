Miami Heat's Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

If the Miami Heat are going to try to make a real move this offseason, and history says they will, it’s going to come down to these names. Miami doesn’t tank. They don’t sit around and wait. When a star becomes available, they position themselves to strike. There could be a ton of great players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Donovan Mitchell potentially in play, and this could be another one of those summers.

If the Heat are going to pull off a blockbuster, these are the trade chips that matter most, ranked by likelihood and value in a deal.

1. Tyler Herro: The Necessary Centerpiece

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro is at the top of the list for a reason. If Miami is making a serious push for a superstar, Herro is almost guaranteed to be included. He’s a proven scorer, still in his prime, and his contract, especially as an expiring, makes him extremely valuable for matching salaries in a deal.

This isn’t about the Heat wanting to move on from Herro. It’s about reality. You don’t land a top-tier player without giving up a high-level offensive piece in return. If a deal gets done, Herro is almost certainly the headline going out.

2. Kel’el Ware: High-Upside Asset

Kel'el Ware might be the most intriguing trade chip Miami has. He's a seven-footer with mobility, rim protection potential, and flashes of offensive versatility. Ware represents upside, and that’s gold in trade talks. Teams rebuilding or retooling will prioritize players like him, especially at his age and development stage.

For the Heat, this is where things get tough. Ware could be a long-term piece next to Bam. But if you’re chasing a superstar, upside often becomes the price of doing business. He’s the type of player who can swing negotiations.

3. Andrew Wiggins: The Contract X-Factor

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) goes up for a shot as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins is one of the most important, and underrated, pieces in this equation. Wiggins holds a player option worth around $30 million, and all signs point to him opting in. If he does, his contract immediately becomes a key salary-matching tool in any major trade.

If he doesn’t opt in? That opens the door for a sign-and-trade scenario, which still gives Miami flexibility to use him as part of a larger deal. Either way, Wiggins is a major factor; he may not be the centerpiece of a trade, but financially, he could be the piece that makes everything work.

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Valuable Winning Piece

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots the ball at the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) defends during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. brings a different kind of value. He’s not a star, but he’s exactly the type of player teams want; he's tough, smart, and productive within a system. Jaquez contributes to winning without needing high usage, which makes him incredibly appealing to both contenders and rebuilding teams.

For Miami, including him in a deal would hurt. But if you’re trying to outbid other teams, players like Jaquez can make a real difference.

5. Bam Adebayo: The Nuclear Option

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Finally, there’s Bam Adebayo. In many scenarios, Bam is untouchable. He’s the defensive anchor, the leader, and the identity of the team. Trading him would completely reshape what the Heat are.

But in an extreme, all-in situation? It has to at least be acknowledged. If Miami believes a move guarantees them a championship window with a top-three player in the league, then every option gets discussed, even this one.

What This Means for Miami

The Heat don’t have the overwhelming draft capital that some other teams do. That means their path to landing a superstar relies heavily on player value and that’s why this group matters so much.

Herro, Ware, Wiggins, and Jaquez form the realistic foundation of a blockbuster package. The question is, is that enough to land a superstar? If the Miami Heat want to outbid certain teams, they might have to truly go all-in to compete.