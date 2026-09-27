Where the Miami Heat's Giannis-led offseason ranks in its history

Once an organization achieves something repeatedly, that's where the bar is set forever.

That's why Pat Riley, the Miami Heat president since 1995, has had reason to muse at times that Heat fans had become somewhat "spoiled," with the expectation that they will always seek and acquire the NBA's greatest superstars, those attracted by the franchise's locale as well as its record of success. And that's why the griping had become loud in recent years, as the Heat went from 2019 to 2025 without giving the fans the great whale splash they craved, whether it was Damian LIllard or Kevin Durant or any of the others who were social media photo-shopped to Miami.

Well, that ended this offseason.

The Heat got Giannis Antetokounmpo, a player still widely perceived to be at the peak of his powers, even as he approaches age 32, as evidenced by his placement of No. 5 on ESPN's NBA Rank chart after missing 46 games for moribund Milwaukee last season.

And they got some supporting shooters, in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson; some backup bigs in Bobby Portis Jr. and Nick Richards; a precocious second-round pick in Ryan Conwell Jr.; and some future flexibility even after extending Andrew Wiggins and Pelle Larsson.

But, again, the bar is rooftop high in the Magic City.

So, for this to rank as a top five offseason in Heat history, this team will need to deliver, if not this season with a title, then certainly with a strong playoff run, and then by reaching the NBA Finals in 2027-28. Otherwise, it still may rank behind the five below in terms of Heat offseasons.

We count them down from five to one:

5. The 2005 Title Shuffle

Feb 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; The 2006 Miami Heat stand in front of their championship banner during a ceremony to honor 20 years since they won their first NBA Championship during halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't all make sense at the time. Well, at least not to me -- since I wrote a column in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel criticizing the moves, a column that Riley didn't let me forget when the roster he reconstructed advanced to the NBA Finals, before winning it all against Dallas.

It didn't even really seem to make sense during the season. The Heat were .500 roughly halfway through the season, Riley had to step for Stan Van Gundy on the sideline -- after Van Gundy squabbled with Shaquille O'Neal, among other things -- and even in the first round, the tempestuous types on the roster weren't coming together, as was evidenced by the on-court argument between Gary Payton and Dwyane Wade in Chicago as the series was tied at two.

But then it all clicked, and every player that Riley brought in during the 2005 offseason -- at the expense of really only Eddie Jones -- made a significant contribution in support of the surging Wade and a less dominant O'Neal. Payton, Jason Williams, James Posey and Antoine Walker all had their moments, until the team had its collective championship moment.

And that puts 2005 ahead of another offseason that should be considered, 2019, when the Heat finally landed Jimmy Butler after more than a year of trying, and offloaded the onerous contract of Hassan Whiteside in the process. Butler's tenure ended badly, but he was still worth the trouble; his tenacity in the playoffs rendered the Heat relevant again after some darkness in the decade, and the franchise made it to two NBA Finals before falling short.

4. Diesel Time in 2004

Jun 12, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O'Neal prior to game four of the 2014 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luck is where preparation meets opportunity, and the Heat got a little lucky to get in the mix for O'Neal in 2004; Riley was actually being courted to return to Los Angeles by then-owner Jerry Buss when O'Neal's name came up. The Big Aristotle wasn't satisfied with the Lakers' contract offers, and the Lakers weren't satisfied with his conditioning.

And the Heat were in position to pounce, after getting a solid season out of free agent acquisition Lamar Odom, following the drafting of Caron Butler and Wade in successive years. O'Neal only was interested in Miami because of what he saw of Wade in the rookie's first playoff run. So the Heat swapped Odom and Butler (and Brian Grant's contract) for him, and O'Neal arrived in an 18-wheeler with rings on his fingers and a watergun in his hands.

He also was still pretty good, finishing second in MVP to Steve Nash and setting the table for the aforementioned 2005 offseason in which Riley added the veteran complementary pieces. The Heat had become interesting locally with Riley's arrival a decade earlier, but it was O'Neal who initally made them an international team, to say nothing of the parade that followed.

3. Riley Captures the Imagination in 1995

Jun 1, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat owner Micky Arison (middle left), president Pat Riley (top center), and vice president of player programs Alonzo Mourning (center right) attend game one of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

South Florida was purely a football region through the mid-1990s, still waiting for Dan Marino and Don Shula to recapture the Dolphins' prior glory -- while the Hurricanes had become a force of their own. Micky Arison's move to bring in Riley from the Knicks (at the price of a first round pick) was transformative; the Heat's ascent started as the Dolphins' descent accelerated.

That move was followed by another -- Riley asking Arison if he'd be willing to pay Alonzo Mourning what the former No. 2 pick wanted, and Charlotte was stalling to provide. Arison agreed, and Riley sent shooter Glen Rice to the Hornets for the foundational piece of a Culture reset.

Mourning didn't win a title in his first go-around with Miami, first stymied in the first round by the Knicks in three straight contentious series, and then by kidney disease that ended his time as an on-court centerpiece. But he returned, and got his ring in 2006, standing out with a furious, fantastic Game 6 performance in the clincher in Dallas.

Riley?

He never left. And neither has the Heat's sustained success.

2. An Innocent Beginning in 2003

Jan 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwayne Wade holds up the 2003 Division One Semifinalist trophy during a ceremony honoring the 20th anniversary of reaching the Final Four during halftime of the game between the Providence Friars and Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Riley was famously riding a stairmaster in the gym, watching a kid on Marquette dismantle his precious Kentucky Wildcasts in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. That kid was Dwyane Wade and, with the Heat coming off a down season, they were able to draft him fifth overall.

At that point, no one knew quite what Wade would become, though at the opening press conference -- one that Riley called an "Innocent Beginning" -- the poise was evident. A choppy rookie season flashed plenty of potential, especially in the playoffs, and then Wade became Flash when O'Neal arrived the season after. By season three, he was an NBA Finals MVP, averaging 34.7 points every which way, about which Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never ceased crying.

And, in 2008-09, Wade was arguably the best player in the world.

Even with his increasing knee problems as his career progressed, Wade still won two more championships as James's sidekick, and then -- after regrettably leaving for Chicago and Cleveland -- returned to finish out his career with a few more magical moments.

You can absolutely argue that his drafting alone (in the same year that the Heat added Udonis Haslem as a rookie free agent to start a decorated 20-year career) could make 2003 rank No. 1.

1. The Biggest Heist in 2010

Feb 11, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with Chris Bosh against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This wasn't solely about one offseason; it was about a plan that was hatched a couple of offseasons earlier, when Riley asked his front office partner, Andy Elisburg, why LeBron James, Chris Bosh and other free agents wouldn't come together in Miami if they could.

So they started to set the stage for that possibility; that included staying away from some free agents the prior two summers (a discussed Odom return was one exception) and letting Wade fend for himself for the most part until the summer of 2010 arrived.

That's when so many superstars would be available, including potentially Wade -- and the underrated part of that offseason was keeping him from going to Chicago, something he strongly considered. It will always be remembered for The Decision, with James taking his talents to South Beach, but Bosh's addition was critical also. You can argue that the Heat don't reach the heights they did for those four seasons without his skills and sacrifice.

This is No. 1, even though the trio didn't win as many rings as promised, and it's No. 1 mostly because we may never see it again: the best player in the world leaving his home area at age 25, causing all the attention of NBA media and fans to follow.

It was a time -- and it culminated in four Finals appearances and two championships.

So there it is: 2005, 2004, 1995 and 2003.

Now it's Giannis's time to get the 2026 on that list.