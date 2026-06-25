Where Do Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bam Adebayo Rank Among The NBA's Top 10 Duos?

The Miami Heat shocked the NBA when they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. The trade will pair the two-time MVP with Bam Adebayo to create one of the league's most formidable frontcourt duos.

This trade is huge for the Miami Heat. With the right roster construction, the Heat can become contenders once again next season. It’s uncertain how far this duo can take the Miami Heat; only time will tell. Where do Antetokounmpo and Adebayo rank compared to the rest of the league's top tandems entering the 2026-27 season?

Here's our ranking of the NBA's top 10 duos heading into next season.

10. Tyrese Haliburton & Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Jan 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Two seasons ago, the Indiana Pacers lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury and missed the entire season last year. The Pacers should remain a top Eastern contender when he returns. Haliburton is among the league's best playmakers, while Siakam continues to provide elite two-way production. Together, they've helped establish Indiana as a legitimate championship threat.

9. Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic’s young duo is one of the best duos in the league when healthy. Banchero, the former number 1 pick, has developed into an All-Star and one of the league's premier young forwards. Wagner has also since become an All-Star and is one of the most complete two-way wings in basketball. Orlando's future remains incredibly bright with both players still entering their prime.

8. Donovan Mitchell & James Harden (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with guard James Harden (1) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers made one of the biggest moves mid-season when they traded for the Los Angeles Clippers James Harden. Harden’s playmaking and experience paired well with Mitchell's elite three-level scoring ability. The Duo played well off of each other and will need to continue to do so if they want to challenge the top teams in the Eastern Conference..

7. Luka Doncic & LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Even with LeBron James entering his 24th NBA season, this remains one of basketball's most talented pairings. Doncic is one of the league's best offensive players, and James continues to prove he can impact winning at the highest level. Age is the only reason this duo isn't ranked even higher.

6. Victor Wembanyama & Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) talks with forward Victor Wembanyama (1) against the New York Knicks during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Few duos possess a higher ceiling than Wembanyama and Castle. Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the NBA's premier superstars. Castle looks like San Antonio's long-term answer in the backcourt. If Castle continues to develop, the Spurs could have the league's best duo for years to come.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

This duo has not played a single game together yet, but Antetokounmpo remains one of the NBA's most dominant players when healthy. Bam Adebayo has continued to improve his offensive game and is one of the league's most versatile defensive big men. This duo should be the best defensive duo in the entire NBA. The combination of their size, athleticism, defense, and playmaking is unmatched.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jan 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) react after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City's young stars continue to ascend. Gilgeous-Alexander has firmly established himself among the NBA's elite players and is now a two-time MVP and Finals MVP, while Williams has blossomed into an All-NBA caliber wing capable of taking over games on both ends of the floor. This duo is built to contend for years.

3. Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

No other duo has the chemistry that Jokic and Murray have. Jokic in my opinion, is the best player on the planet, and Murray has continued to elevate his game in the postseason. Denver's championship experience keeps this duo firmly among the NBA's elite.

2. Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) holds the Larry O'Brien championship trophy as Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (R) holds the Finals MVP trophy after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The reigning NBA champions deserve to be near the top. Jaylen Brunson just cemented his legacy in New York and is one of the most clutch players in the NBA. During New York’s championship run,, Towns was a nice compliment offensively, scoring, rebounding, and shooting from three-point range.

1. Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) look on from the bench during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Celtics have the NBA’s top duo when healthy. Jayson Tatum missed most of last season with a torn Achilles, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the 2 seed. He was an All-NBA player and a candidate for MVP. The duo has won a championship together and has made multiple deep playoff runs. Both are in their prime, and as long as one doesn’t get traded, they will be considered the best duo in the league.