Where Do Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bam Adebayo Rank Among The NBA's Top 10 Duos?
The Miami Heat shocked the NBA when they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. The trade will pair the two-time MVP with Bam Adebayo to create one of the league's most formidable frontcourt duos.
This trade is huge for the Miami Heat. With the right roster construction, the Heat can become contenders once again next season. It’s uncertain how far this duo can take the Miami Heat; only time will tell. Where do Antetokounmpo and Adebayo rank compared to the rest of the league's top tandems entering the 2026-27 season?
Here's our ranking of the NBA's top 10 duos heading into next season.
10. Tyrese Haliburton & Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)
Two seasons ago, the Indiana Pacers lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury and missed the entire season last year. The Pacers should remain a top Eastern contender when he returns. Haliburton is among the league's best playmakers, while Siakam continues to provide elite two-way production. Together, they've helped establish Indiana as a legitimate championship threat.
9. Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
The Orlando Magic’s young duo is one of the best duos in the league when healthy. Banchero, the former number 1 pick, has developed into an All-Star and one of the league's premier young forwards. Wagner has also since become an All-Star and is one of the most complete two-way wings in basketball. Orlando's future remains incredibly bright with both players still entering their prime.
8. Donovan Mitchell & James Harden (Cleveland Cavaliers)
The Cavaliers made one of the biggest moves mid-season when they traded for the Los Angeles Clippers James Harden. Harden’s playmaking and experience paired well with Mitchell's elite three-level scoring ability. The Duo played well off of each other and will need to continue to do so if they want to challenge the top teams in the Eastern Conference..
7. Luka Doncic & LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
Even with LeBron James entering his 24th NBA season, this remains one of basketball's most talented pairings. Doncic is one of the league's best offensive players, and James continues to prove he can impact winning at the highest level. Age is the only reason this duo isn't ranked even higher.
6. Victor Wembanyama & Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
Few duos possess a higher ceiling than Wembanyama and Castle. Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the NBA's premier superstars. Castle looks like San Antonio's long-term answer in the backcourt. If Castle continues to develop, the Spurs could have the league's best duo for years to come.
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
This duo has not played a single game together yet, but Antetokounmpo remains one of the NBA's most dominant players when healthy. Bam Adebayo has continued to improve his offensive game and is one of the league's most versatile defensive big men. This duo should be the best defensive duo in the entire NBA. The combination of their size, athleticism, defense, and playmaking is unmatched.
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Oklahoma City's young stars continue to ascend. Gilgeous-Alexander has firmly established himself among the NBA's elite players and is now a two-time MVP and Finals MVP, while Williams has blossomed into an All-NBA caliber wing capable of taking over games on both ends of the floor. This duo is built to contend for years.
3. Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)
No other duo has the chemistry that Jokic and Murray have. Jokic in my opinion, is the best player on the planet, and Murray has continued to elevate his game in the postseason. Denver's championship experience keeps this duo firmly among the NBA's elite.
2. Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
The reigning NBA champions deserve to be near the top. Jaylen Brunson just cemented his legacy in New York and is one of the most clutch players in the NBA. During New York’s championship run,, Towns was a nice compliment offensively, scoring, rebounding, and shooting from three-point range.
1. Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
The Celtics have the NBA’s top duo when healthy. Jayson Tatum missed most of last season with a torn Achilles, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the 2 seed. He was an All-NBA player and a candidate for MVP. The duo has won a championship together and has made multiple deep playoff runs. Both are in their prime, and as long as one doesn’t get traded, they will be considered the best duo in the league.
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Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.