Will the Miami Heat Regret Trading Kel'el Ware?

The Miami Heat are at the center of trade rumors yet again, and while it appears they are likely to make some sort of deal, that could always change. But when making a trade, tough decisions have to be made, who stays, who goes, who fits into the future, and who can we afford. All these things are taken into account.

So when looking at the Miami Heat's reported offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it's worth asking if the Miami Heat will regret trading any of these guys, and we will start with Kel'el Ware.

Kel’el Ware’s trade value is reportedly a first-round pick, per @flasportsbuzz



“If the Heat simply traded Ware on his own, Miami very likely would get a first-round pick back based on interest shown in the league, a source said. (The Heat has no intention of trading Ware on his… pic.twitter.com/Qb3fuGi4ME — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 10, 2026

No Regrets if Traded for a Superstar

When trading for a player like Antetokounmpo, you have to part with everything you have, especially when there are other teams in the mix and the Bucks simply won't let Giannis walk for nothing. And Miami's most prized prospect is Kel'el Ware.

Ware (7ft tall) is a walking double double who can stretch the floor. Ware shot 39.5% form three this past season and established his prowess on many different occasions, but for stretches. He'd go weeks where he would get his minutes, and he would dominate, the Heat would win, and next thing you know he is the guy that was out of the rotation.

Questioning Erik Spoelstra isn't always an easy thing to do, but Ware did come with some motor problems and defensive lapses, yet he is still someone who needs to be on the floor to develop, and be allowed to work through his hardships, just as other young players get to.

But for Miami to acquire a player like Giannis, Anthony Edwards, and these high caliber, franchise changing guys, you have to trade him, with no regrets.

These teams legit don’t know what they’re getting in Kel’el Ware.



Played less minutes than his rookie year and still improved in every statistical category.



Also finished as the best 3PT shooting center this season.



He truly has unlimited potential.pic.twitter.com/A0f602F7Mh https://t.co/t1AJNgoHiR — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) June 10, 2026

Don't Move Him Just to Move Him

If Miami trades Ware in a move unrelated to a star, it will be a mistake, and even if Ware doesn't necessarily pan out, not putting every resource you have into his development simply doesn't make sense.

The Heat seem to agree according to Barry Jackson's report, and it's the right choice. Ware has showcased unlimited potential offensively and defensively. He set career highs in points (28), steals (5), rebounds (20), and blocks (7) this past season and is heading into his age 22 season.

Kelel Ware this year in games playing 28+ minutes



15.0pts | 11.9reb | 1.2steals | 2.3blocks



59% fg | 44% 3pt | 71% ft | 19 games played



Coach Spo has no clue at all what he has in his hands pic.twitter.com/itKrO0e65J — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) June 10, 2026

Head coach Erik Spoelstra and the whole Miami Heat organization know what they have in Kel'el Ware, they have one of the best scouting and talent development teams in the entire NBA, and that's why Ware is coached so hard. Sure, there were some disconnects this season, sure there where questionable stretches from Ware and Spoelstra, but they know the talent level of Kel'el Ware, and everyone else does too. That's why he is the headline in a trade package.

Trading Kel'el Ware for a superstar likely won't be regretted --although results will play a factor-- but moving on from Kel'el Ware for draft capital, or in a trade for a mid-level star just doesn't make sense, especially when you consider others they have held onto for longer.