Why Kel'el Ware needs to stay in the starting lineup

7' foot tall, 21 years old, double double machine, and 47% from three.

That physical presence is Kel'el Ware, Miami's second year player out of Indiana.

Kel'el Ware has immense potential and is showcasing it each and every night, getting better with time. Yet Kel'el Ware has found himself in and out of Miami's starting lineup. Out when they are healthy, in when not, in when healthy and out when not. An inconsistent theme for a young player, and often inconsistent minutes as well.

Erik Spoelstra expects a lot out of Kel'el Ware and holds him to a higher standard than most (reasonably so), that said Kel'el Ware cannot come out of Miami's starting lineup and here is why.

"(Coach) Spoelstra expects a lot out of this kid, and rightfully so.



The potential's through the roof." - @AustinDobbins13



"(Coach) Spoelstra expects a lot out of this kid, and rightfully so. The potential's through the roof." - @AustinDobbins13

Super Star Potential

Kel'el Ware is a freakish athlete, basketball comes easy at seven foot tall, and he can space the floor. Kel'el Ware is currently averaging 12.4/10.6 while bringing in a block and shooting 47% from three. Absurd numbers from a 21 year old big. Ware's potential is seriously limitless. Beyond his size and skillset, he is being coached by one of the best ever with Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem constantly in his ear. Ware has the potential to be a Super Star, and Miami (and Ware) has to capitalize.

KEL'EL WARE VS KNICKS:



28 PTS - 19 REB - 11/15 FG - 5/7 3PM



28 PTS - 19 REB - 11/15 FG - 5/7 3PM

I mean these are video game like numbers

The Numbers Don't Lie

When Kel'el Ware plays a lot, the Heat win, and his impact is felt. When Ware plays more than 30 minutes the Miami Heat are 5-2, and he is averaging 18 points with 15 rebounds and 2+ blocks while shooting 59.1% from three on 3.1 attempts. He walks into the rebounds, and knocks down threes with confidence. When you look to Miami's record when he starts, Miami is 13-9. Ware's impact can't go unnoticed, and Miami is better when he plays.

Kel’el Ware when he plays 30 minutes or more this season:



18.7 PPG

15.1 RPG

2.1 BPG

64.2 FG% (11.4 FGA)

59.1 3P% (3.1 3PA)

82.4 FT%

74.0 TS%

+31

7 double-doubles

5-2 record



5-2 record

Miami has a future star in Ware, just keep playing him more.

Growth Isn't Linear but Let's Not Stunt It

Growth isn't linear, and Ware certainly has a lot to learn, but Ware has gotten used to his starting role, he has gotten comfortable, and he has been progressing. Many of his issues stemmed froma lack of motor and focus, and those problems have been resolved in his refined role. He has been more into the game as a starter, and even off the bench when his role is more defined. That said, Miami has to see if Bam and Ware can work. Miami needs Ware to get more comfortbale with their stars, and Miami needs to be able to pick a direction when the time comes.

Ware needs to work out his kinks (defensive, rebounding, decision making) on the floor, not from the bench as more experience can only help.

When Herro returns, Kel'el needs to stay starting, Wiggins, Herro, or Davion must go to the bench. Ware's impact and potential are through the roof, and the numbers show it.

Erik Spoelstra on Kel’el Ware’s activity in the win over DEN.



Erik Spoelstra on Kel'el Ware's activity in the win over DEN.

"Kel'el's activity was better, discipline was better. If you look at the first Denver game compared to this one, he was much more tuned into our system. You can see the growth in a matter of months…"

Spoelstra acknowledges Ware's growth, and it' hard not to, but Ware can't be removed from the starting lineup. Let him spread his wings and continue to fly so the Miami Heat can showcase the Super Star they have in the making.

