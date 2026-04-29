Yes, the Miami Heat are still a destination

There is no arctic freeze in South Florida.

The beaches have not closed.

The trendy restaurants have not shut down their sushi bars, nor tabled their Japanese-Cuban-Bahamian-Greek fusion cuisine, nor has E11even started playing show tunes and closing at 11pm.

The state taxes have not increased from zero.

The primary architects behind the Miami Heat reaching seven NBA Finals, and winning two championships, in two decades, have not scrapped their spreadsheets or relinquished their rings.

The people are no less pretty.

And the training regimen required to be part of "Heat Culture" has not become more draconion; if anything, it has softened some over time, as Pat Riley ceded his coaching post to Erik Spoelstra in 2008, with Spoelstra retaining many core principles but adapting some to the times.

So what is all this silly discourse about stars shunning Miami?

What, exactly, is Stephen A. Smith talking, and talking, and talking way too loud about?

Stephen A Smith believes Erik Spoelstra needs to take over as the coach and GM, and bring back Dwyane Wade to the organization:



“Recruiting matters. You got a lot of cats that would love to be in Miami but don’t want to be under that level of rigidity that Pat Riley has as a… pic.twitter.com/Z6HsVYDc66 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) April 28, 2026

On First Take on Tuesday, the loquacious ESPN host suggested that Riley -- who just had his annual end-of-season press conference on Monday -- should step aside and allow Spoelstra to elevate to the team president role as well as coach. It's not the first time he has cited Riley as a problem, though he has then eventually pulled back on his comments.

“Recruiting matters. You got a lot of cats that would love to be in Miami but don’t want to be under that level of rigidity that Pat Riley has as a culture…. I think you put Spoelstra in charge as the coach and GM. I think you also go and reach back out to Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem. You make sure they are fabrics of this organization. This is Riley’s city, this is Riley’s town. But it’s something called Wade county and we know why. D Wade can call games on TV all he wants too, he deserves more than that.” Stephen A. Smith, ESPN

Smith did not name who these cats are.

And it's not clear that he can.

There's so much else wrong with Smith's assertion. For starters, Wade is still an owner of the Utah Jazz; the Heat can't just take him away, and there's a lot more to the story about why he's not with the Heat already than has been commonly told.

There's also no evidence that Wade has been clamoring to leave his cushy television post with Amazon, which he is known to enjoy. Also, Spoelstra has been the in-season voice of the Heat -- and thus the face, especially with his role in U.S.A. basketball -- for a while, and Riley is not ruling the Heat solely with any iron fist anymore, as we have reported on the Five on the Floor podcast repeatedly.

But here's the bigger issue with Smith's recommendation:

Where is the proof that any of the prominent players that the Heat have pursued since landing Jimmy Butler in 2019 -- after multiple tries and after he had already been traded from Minnesota to Philadelphia -- were against the idea of joining the Heat one way or another?

The issue for the Heat hasn't been player interest, it's been execution -- with luck sometimes affecting the outcome.

Damian Lillard? Had Miami first on his list when he finally asked out of Portland. The Blazers GM, Joe Cronin, just didn't want to engage with Miami. And sent Lillard to Milwaukee.

Kevin Durant? The Heat have gone after him repeatedly, first when he a free agent leaving Oklahoma City and then when he was disgruntled in Brooklyn and being cast aside in Phoenix. Never once has it come out that was against Miami getting him.

Mar 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) catches a pass against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Durant may have had other top choices -- who wouldn't have joined Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in 2016 over Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic and Rodney McGruder? But the Heat actually somehow finished second in that sweepstakes. And last summer, Durant was open to Miami; he was sent to Houston because the Rockets made an offer the Suns preferred.

Giannis Antetokounmpo? There's never been a single report from any connected NBA reporter that has declared that Giannis would be reluctant to join the Heat, or even extend with the Heat, if Miami could work out a deal with Milwaukee, something that came close to happening in February.

Maybe New York remains his top choice (we have also reported that on Five on the Floor), but Miami is still in the mix. The question is whether the Heat have enough assets to outbid other suitors, since it's not so simple as sliding a star into cap space these days. Not when they all extend early and then ask for a trade.

The list goes on and on. Time and again, players with a choice during the three-decade Riley era have eyed Miami, from Alonzo Mourning to Chris Bosh to LeBron James to even Butler, before everything went awry. Who else is there? The Heat finished second for the services of Mo Williams and Gordon Hayward way back when; Miami has seemed to do fine without either.

Riley has clearly heard this clownish cacophony; addressed this himself in his answer to my question Monday about whether he is confident he can still land a superstar, following recent frustrations.

Does Pat Riley still believe, with the current CBA, that he can land a star? @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/V18hfpkQ5q — Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports (@EthanJSkolnick) April 27, 2026

Can he still get the guy?

"Yeah, yeah," Riley said. "I think you can get 'em. You've got to have the contracts available to be able to get 'em, and the picks and stuff like that. But I do believe that. I believe strongly that players want to play in Miami. Maybe there's some that don't. But I still think we're a destination place."

Riley joked that he's "sorry I used that word whale. But I think we're a destination place, and I believe there are players who would love to play here. You never know until you get out there in the market."

He acknowledged "it's not as easy as it used to be" due to the collective bargaining agreement, with the tax and the aprons and the restrictions.

"You've got to be ready for that opportunity," Riley said.

There will likely be another.

Will the Heat seize it?

Maybe, maybe not.

But if they don't, it won't be because players have gone frosty on Miami... or its hallowed Heat.