Miami Heat Hilariously Given A New Nickname In Video Game Trailer
If you're a Miami Heat fan or just a Miami native, you might be the kind of person who can find the humor in things throughout life.
If that's the case, then you're going to appreciate this.
In the latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, centered around a satirical version of Florida, (aka Leonida), the Heat are instead named the Vice City Narcos. It's up to interpretation about what they did with the rest of the logo, though.
In the trailer, you can see the Kaseya Center, except it's called the "Sahara Arena", as well as what looks to be Wynwood, the Bayside ferris wheel and other sights along the bay in downtown Miami.
"Everything in excess. We're a long way from the '80s, but Vice City is still the sun and fun capital of America," per Rockstar Games' description of Vice City. "The glamour, hustle and greed of America captured in a single city. Each neighborhood has something to offer, from the pastel art deco hotels and bright white sands of Ocean Beach, to the bustling panaderias of Little Cuba and the bootleg brands of the Tisha-Wocka flea market, out to the VC Port, the cruise ship capital of the world."
The highly-anticipated game is set to release on May 26, 2026.
