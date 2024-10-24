Opinion: Show Up Bam Adebayo ! Enough Talk, Time for Some Action!
Bam Adebayo did not show up in the season opener.
He took five shots and finished with nine points and five rebounds. So many people speak highly about Adebayo, however, we have yet to see the guy who many proclaim as the potential No. 1 option.
He was named to the Olympic team for the second time and won a second gold medal, but does not ever exhibit the Olympian qualities during the NBA season.
Players on the Olympic team are typically elite, dominating players who can put the ball in the hole at will. Adebayo does not remotely resemble this. He is simply a good player.
For the Miami Heat to ever realize championship potential as constructed, Adebayo has to average 25 points, 12 rebounds and shoot 55 percent from the field. He has to be what Butler is in the playoffs during the regular season and then carry that over to the playoffs.
It’s concerning when he is talking about shooting three-pointers when he has consistently shied from wide-open 17 Footers, he wants to be the Defensive Player of the Year.
Show us. Dominate. The Miami Heat lost to Orlando one 116-97. The Magic shot 43 percent from the field, and Adebayo only had five rebounds. He got outrebound by Terry Rozier.
Kevin Garnett recently said about Bam, I think he has another level in him. It seems like everyone believes that except Bam because if there is one thing that is clear it’s that Bam does not play with a killer instinct, he doesn’t believe in his ability the way so many people seem to.
Enough talk, and like Cypress Hill said, it’s time for some action.
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod