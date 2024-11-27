Pat Riley Had No Issue With LeBron James Guaranteeing Titles In 2010
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has no problem with confidence.
It's why he had zero issues with LeBron James famously saying the Heat would "multiple" titles when he and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade in 2010.
"I didn't mind at all," Riley said during an appearance The OGs Show with Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem. "We had a packed house, fare going crazy. Those things don't happen that often in the NBA. I think he was kidding, I don't mind people saying we are going to win."
Riley made a similar guarantee when he coached the Los Angeles Lakers. After defeating the Boston Celtics in the 1987 Finals, Riley said they would repeat.
"In 1987, we beat the Celtics," Riley said. "It was the best team that we ever had. That team had matured in 1987 to be the best they could as a team. We won 67 games that year. We won the title. After four championships, I remember saying to the media at the parade, `I guarantee the next year we're going to win again.' And I meant it."'
The Lakers made good on Riley's promise, defeating the Detroit Pistons the next season. While James didn't win as many titles as expected, he did lead the Heat to two championships.
"The reason I said it, and I thought a lot about it, I wanted to put more pressure on that team than they've ever had on them," Riley said. "If you guys think you're as great as you are, you can win back-to-back titles, you've got to do it and I believed it."
