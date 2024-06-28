Inside The Heat

Pat Riley Says Miami Heat Got The Player They Wanted All Along In Kel'el Ware

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) works around Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Josiah Allick (53) during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
It seems this Miami Heat draft was easier than year's past.

They had a good idea of what they wanted when it was determined they had the No. 15 pick. It was just a matter of if the player was still around.

Turns out, Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware was available. So it was any selection for the Heat once their selection arrived.

"We feel very fortunate that we were able to get the specific player that we wanted," Heat team president Pat Riley said. "... This name kept popping up all the time in front of me. The videos kept coming. The workout was exceptional the day that he was here. We never deviated from where he was on the board. Whoever was there or whatever it was, we were committed."

Ware was introduced to the South Florida media Friday.

JAQUEZ TO COMPETE WITH U.S. SELECT TEAM

Heat forward Jaime Jaquez is not competing in the Olympics this summer but will at least get some of the experience.

On Friday, he was named to the Select Team that will compete against the U.S. Olympic team July 6-8 in Las Vegas. Jaquez had entertained the idea of representing Mexico this summer in Paris but decided against it. He is also expected to skip the summer league in Las Vegas.

Here is the full roster:
Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
Cooper Flagg( Duke University)
Langston Galloway (Free Agent)
Nigel Hayes-Davis (Fenerbahçe, Turkey)
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)
Jaime Jaquez Jr.(Miami Heat)
Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans)
Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)
Micah Potter (Utah Jazz/Salt Lake City Stars)
Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)
Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)
Jalen Suggs( Orlando Magic)
Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets).

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE SET IN VEGAS

With the NBA draft over, the Miami Heat can now look toward the grooming process of their young prospects.

The league announced the schedule for the summer league in Las Vegas. The Heat will play five games, with one of them yet to be schedule. Here's a look at the slate:

Sat. July 13, 6:30 p.m. vs. Celtics NBA TV
Mon. July 15, 6 p.m. vs. Thunder, ESPNU
Wed. July 17, 3 p.m. vs. Mavericks, ESPN2
Fri. July 19, 9 p.m. vs. Raptors, ESPN+

