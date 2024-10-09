Pelle Larsson Brings Jaime Jaquez-Like Experience To Miami Heat
Miami Heat rookie guard Pelle Larsson said he matured plenty during his time in college.
Larsson originally entered the draft in 2023. However, after much thought, he decided to return to Arizona. He wanted to get in one more collegiate season in the Pac-12.
The 6-foot-6 offensive threat started his college career at Utah, but transferred to Arizona after his freshman season.
The season proved valuable as he had career highs with 12.8 points and 3.7 assists. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds.
"I think just having a few more years under your belt, maturity," Larsson said Tuesday night after the loss at Charlotte. "Whatever level of basketball it is, you kind of just slow down a little bit yourself, on the court and off the court."
The second-round pick was originally selected by the Houston Rockets, but was part of a draft day trade to the Heat.
Larsson scored 10 points and had two assists against Charlotte. He was 2 of 2 from behind the arc. He played 15 minutes off the bench.
"I am right where I want to be," Larsson said. "Every day is more fun to get to know these guys and play with them. It's a blessing."
Larsson has had a good training camp according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
"He's been steady and consistent pretty much all of camp, all of September, most of the summer as well for that matter," Spoelstra said. "He's a very good role player and I mean that at the highest compliment."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.