Potential Kentucky-UCLA Sweet 16 Matchup May Spice Up Heat's March
Preparing for the Knicks and an opportunity to get a new week off to a strong start weighed heavily on the Heat on Sunday, but most of the basketball community was locked in on the NCAA Tournament field of 68 being announced.
Rookie Isaiah Stevens was hyped that Colorado State won the Mountain West Tournament to secure a bid in its first season without him at the controls, propping up star wing Nique Clifford as an NBA first-round pick, but Miami players were mostly quiet on social media regarding the bracket in the immediate aftermath of the bracket’s unveiling.
Most initial chatter surrounded North Carolina sneaking into the field as the last team in despite a dubious resume, which no doubt pleased second-year player development coach Wayne Ellington, who won a national title with the Tar Heels in 2009 as the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.
Among the teams snubbed upon UNC’s inclusion was Indiana, where Heat rookie Kel’el Ware spent his one season in college. Head coach Mike Woodson, who won the recruiting battle for Ware’s highly coveted services, already announced this season would be his last earlier this year. However, the Hoosiers had a resume that many bracketologists considered strong enough to garner an at-large bid, but the selection committee felt otherwise. IU turned down the NIT, so its season is over.
Assistant coach Caron Butler’s UConn Huskies are the two-time reigning national champs, but were handed a No. 8 seed this time around, pitting them against Oklahoma in Round 1 and placing them in the path of West No. 1 seed Florida if they survive the Sooners.
The three universities that have produced multiple members of the Heat roster, UCLA, Kentucky and Arizona, all reached the Big Dance. We therefore could see a few friendly wagers materialize as the month unfolds. The most likely matchup would feature legendary programs UK and UCLA matching up in a Midwest Region Sweet 16 showdown on March 28 in Indianapolis.
Kentucky, which produced Heat All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro,was awarded a No. 3 seed and plays Troy in the first round. The Wildcats would then face a tough Round of 32 clash against Illinois, Texas or Xavier.
UCLA, where Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and Jaime Jaquez all shined, was seeded seventh and would have to survive Utah State before taking aim at SEC Tournament runner-up Tennessee. If the Bruins pull off an upset, it would be surprising not to hear about a friendly wager or three.
Miami rookies Pelle Larson and Keshad Johnson reached the Sweet 16 with Arizona last season as a No. 2 seed but were upset by Clemson. The Wildcats are seeded fourth this time around, potentially setting up a Round of 32 date with former Pac-12 rival Oregon if the Ducks get past Liberty, alma mater of assistant coach Octavio De la Grana.
Andrew Wiggins (Kansas), Duncan Robinson (Michigan), Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Dru Smith (Missouri) and Terry Rozier (Louisville) also have their schools in the NCAAs.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com