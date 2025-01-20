Report: Jimmy Butler's Former Team Could Be Involved In Trade Deal
An unexpected team could be involved in a potential Jimmy Butler trade.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly one of many teams interested in helping facilitate a deal for the disgruntled star according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
"My pal Doug Smith of The Toronto Star wrote earlier this week that the Raptors are volunteering to participate in an eventual Butler trade as a third or fourth-team facilitator that doesn't land Butler but takes part in the transaction," Stein reported on his Substack.
Stein continued, "When I relayed that to one well-placed source, I was told that 'about half the league' has made similar feelings known to the Heat as they try to concoct a trade that brings this saga to an end. That group is believed to include the Timberwolves ... but, again, in the role of trade facilitator and not with the intent to bring Butler back to Minnesota after he unforgettably forced a trade from the Timberwolves to the 76ers during the 2018-19 season."
A member of the Timberwolves in 2018, Butler ended his tenure in Minnesota on a rather sour note. He had an infamous outburst during a practice, calling out Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Butler also yelled at the front office, addressing his issues with the organization. He was traded to the 76ers a month later.
Butler is reportedly set on joining the Phoenix Suns to team up with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. His $48 million salary may need to be matched with another team joining a potential deal, whether that team is Minnesota or another.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
REPORT: BUTLER 'FOCUSED' ON TRADE TO SUNS
Jimmy Butler's trade saga is gaining even more momentum as the trade deadline nears.
Butler returned to the court Friday after a seven-game suspension from the Miami Heat. His suspension was issued after Butler stated playing with the Heat ruined his joy for the game.
As the Heat fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Butler is reportedly not as focused on winning. He is more focused on a potential trade to the Phoenix Suns according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.
"Jimmy's No. 1 focus is getting traded, preferably, to the Phoenix Suns. Everything else is secondary," Windhorst reported on Monday's episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast.
He continued, "And so, anything that you want to bring that's rational, if it doesn't mean getting traded to the Suns, Jimmy is not going to be interested in it right now. That's one thing you got to remember out of all of that. And that is the way he is operating."
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he requested an extension from the Heat. Given his age, Heat president Pat Riley and company were reluctant to extend him beyond this season.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has said he is willing to extend 36-year-old star Kevin Durant after this season. With Ishbia's willingness to extend older players, it is understandable why Butler would want to move out west. Playing alongside All-Stars Durant and Devin Booker is enticing as well.
For Butler to move to Phoenix, the Suns would have to part ways with Bradley Beal. The 2012 first-round pick has recently taken a role off the bench. Beal's no-trade clause could make a deal difficult.
REPORT: RAPTORS LOOK TO ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES
Jimmy Butler is reportedly intent on joining only a handful of organizations, the most notable being the Phoenix Suns.
However, the Toronto Star reported the Raptors look to involve themselves in the Butler trade saga.
"It’s not that they want Butler: His skill set, age, $52-million (U.S.) player option for next season, and longer-term financial desires make him about ill-suited to join this roster," Toronto Star's Doug Smith reported.
"But general manager Bobby Webster and president Masai Ujiri are trying to be facilitators — and benefactors — in what ultimately happens with Butler, the disgruntled Heat wing who has asked for a trade," Smith added.
The Raptors sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record. Acquiring Butler doesn't make too much sense for an organization that is in the midst of a rebuild with young players such as R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley leading the team.
The Raptors do have a history of acquiring stars for one-and-done seasons, most notably trading for Kawhi Leonard prior to the 2018-19 season. The Raptors won the Finals that season before Leonard teamed up with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers.
It is interesting that Webster and Ujiri want to land Butler during the ongoing rebuild. However, it seems the Raptors are an unlikely destination for the disgruntled star.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan