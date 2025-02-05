Report: Miami Heat Could Be Destination For Kevin Durant
A superstar could be landing in Miami prior to Thursday afternoon's trade deadline.
Earlier this week, reports stated Kevin Durant could be traded by the Phoenix Suns. The team that wants to land Durant: the Golden State Warriors. However, Durant is reportedly not interested in reuniting with the franchise where he helped win two titles.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday afternoon that if Durant is traded by Phoenix, the Miami Heat are the most likely destination.
A move for Durant would have to revolve around disgruntled Heat star Jimmy Butler. However, Butler's market has reportedly diminished each day inching closer to the deadline.
Throughout Butler's season-long trade saga, many in league circles believed a trade to Phoenix would center around three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. However, Beal's no-trade clause makes it difficult for the Suns to acquire Butler without giving up Durant or their other All-Star Devin Booker.
At 36 years old, Durant is still playing some of his strongest basketball. He was recently named to his 15th All-Star appearance. He is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the field this season. Along with those impressive statistics, he is shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range.
Durant would pair well opposite Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as the Heat fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat hold the No. 7 seed in the East with a 24-24 record. Adding a player of Durant's caliber would increase the team's shot at winning a title.
The trade deadline is Thursday afternoon.
REPORT: BUTLER COULD RETURN TO HEAT
Even with the recent suspensions, there is now a chance Jimmy Butler returns to the Miami Heat.
With his public comments and inactivity from the organization, many believed the relationship between Miami and Butler was irreconcilable.
However, a new report from Chris Haynes says Butler's camp remains in conversations with the Heat front office about a possible return to the team if the disgruntled star is not moved by the deadline.
Butler is set on one destination if traded: the Phoenix Suns. However, there are many financial hurdles to overcome if he is moved there. For starters, one of their highest-paid players, Bradley Beal, has stated he wants to stay in Phoenix. With his no-trade clause, it is looking unlikely he is traded. This makes a trade to the Suns impossible unless Phoenix trades away Devin Booker or Kevin Durant.
Haynes' report comes at a time where it all seems like Butler is focused on a move to Phoenix. The main reason Butler has requested a trade this season is because he wants a contract extension. He has a player option for next season but all signs have pointed to him declining it if he remains in Miami.
This season, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 54 percent from the field. He is still one of the better players in the league given his skillsets but not many teams want to commit to a 35-year-old who has asked out of nearly every organization he has been a part of.
REPORT: GRIZZLIES REMOVE YOUNG ASSETS FROM BUTLER TRADE TALKS
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of many teams involved in trade discussions surrounding Jimmy Butler.
Butler has reportedly stated he does not want to join the Grizzlies. Even with his request, it seems the No. 3 seed in the West are interested in acquiring the disgruntled Miami Heat star.
However, talks may have stalled after The Athletic reported the Grizzlies are reluctant to part with their young talent.
"The Grizzlies, for example, have held exploratory talks with Miami about Butler, but those interactions haven’t gone far," The Athletic's Sam Amick reported. "According to league sources, the Heat asked about Memphis’ young players, which the Grizzlies rebuffed.”
The Grizzlies are not one of Butler's preferred destinations due to the presumption he won't receive an extension there. However, the Grizzlies are one of the best contenders in the West. If Butler is interested in contending for a title this season, Memphis is a solid destination.
Young stars on the Grizzlies include rookie sensations Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant are presumably untouchable but after this weekend's shocking trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, anything seems possible.
The Heat are probably interested in adding young pieces around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Kel'el Ware has played like a future star for the Heat rotation as well. If the team can't acquire young pieces for Butler, the next best option may be to acquire expiring contracts. Doing so can open up cap space this coming offseason.
