Report: Miami Heat Sign Knicks Forward Alec Burks To One-Year Deal

Shandel Richardson

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat have apparently decided to add depth by acquiring New York Knicks guard Alec Burk.

Last year Burks averaged 10.4 points and 2.3 rebounds with the Knicks and Detroit Pistons. He is likely a candidate to replace Caleb Martin, who declined his player option during free agency.

HEAT RE-SIGN BRYANT

The Heat agreed to terms with reserve center Thomas Bryant.

Bryant will return on a one-year NBA veteran's minimum salary contract. He originally signed a two-year deal last summer, with a player option for this season.

However, Bryant opted out of the agreement on Sunday. By re-signing, Bryant will save the team approximately $800,000 against the salary cap with luxury tax ramifications. The $2.8 million salary cap figure will be reduced by the new agreement.

INTEREST IN DEROZAN?

The Miami Heat are in need of star power more than ever because the rest of the Eastern Conference is improving drastically.

With many names off the board less than a week into free agency, forward DeMar DeRozan is one of the last remaining established talents. The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported the Heat are 'slight favorites' to acquire the veteran.

"They’ve [the Los Angeles Lakers] now turned their attention to DeMar DeRozan, though the Miami Heat are currently viewed as slight favorites to land the 15-year veteran and six-time All-Star, according to league sources," Buha wrote.

